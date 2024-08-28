Monarch Wealth Strategies Wealth Advisor Grant Colin Earns CFP® Certification

Marked by trusted excellence, the milestone reinforces Monarch's integrity-driven, client-first philosophy.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monarch Wealth Strategies Wealth Advisor Grant Colin has earned the esteemed CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation. Reflecting thousands of hours of coursework, study, and hands-on experience, gaining the CFP® certification is considered a mark of excellence in financial planning, underscoring Monarch's commitment to integrity and ethics in financial planning.

"Since joining Monarch in 2023, Grant's dedication to integrity has exemplified our client-first philosophy," said Aaron Clark, Monarch's Founder and President. "We prioritize instilling the trust our clients deserve, and this milestone is a testament to our team's pledge to uphold the highest ethical standards."

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue growing in wealth management so I can deliver the highest level of service to my clients, ensuring their needs always come first," said Grant.

With over seven years of investment and financial planning experience, Grant's specialties include helping high-net-worth families through estate planning, succession, and generational planning. Based in Monarch's Los Angeles office, Grant brings expertise in client relations, investment operations, and portfolio design.

Monarch Wealth Strategies

Since its founding in 2008, Monarch Wealth Strategies has been dedicated to designing, shepherding, and safeguarding its clients' legacies. The registered investment advisor provides a boutique-style experience, employing a complete financial planning methodology and championing an open-architecture investing approach. Monarch is based in Santa Barbara and serves clientele worldwide.

Media Contact

Amanda Fox, Monarch Wealth Strategies, 1 805-564-0800, [email protected], https://www.mwsus.com/

SOURCE Monarch Wealth Strategies