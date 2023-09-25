Monarch Wealth Strategies Welcomes New Operations Manager

Monarch expands its team by adding Amanda Fox, who has over a decade of financial services experience.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monarch Wealth Strategies today announced the recent appointment of Amanda Fox to Operations Manager. She joins the team with over a decade of experience in financial services, legal and compliance, and client relations.

"Amanda's extensive background and knowledge building relationships with investors and improving systems in the wealth management space are valuable assets she brings to our team and clients," said Aaron Clark, Monarch's president and founder. "Her initiative and creativity in creating more efficient and streamlined operations will greatly contribute to our firm as we continue to expand."

In her new role, Fox will ensure technology and systems progress with the needs and shifting preferences of Monarch's clients and custodial partners. Additionally, she will help standardize firm policies, remove inefficiencies, and ensure consistency cross-departmentally. Fox is excited to work alongside enthusiastic, passionate professionals at a firm on a growth trajectory.

Before joining Monarch, Fox led operations, established and maintained client relationships, and coordinated compliance efforts within advisory wealth management firms in California. She received her political science degree from UCLA and holds a Series 65 license.

Since its founding in 2008, Monarch Wealth Strategies has been dedicated to designing, shepherding, and safeguarding the legacies of its clients. The Registered Investment Advisor provides a boutique-style experience, employing a complete financial planning methodology and championing an open architecture investing approach. Monarch is based in Santa Barbara, serving clientele worldwide.

