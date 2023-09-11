Monarch Wealth Strategies Welcomes New Wealth Advisor Grant Colin

New hire positions Monarch for strategic growth to meet evolving client needs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monarch Wealth Strategies today announced Grant Colin will join its team as a Wealth Advisor, serving out of Monarch's Pasadena office. Grant's appointment further solidifies Monarch's dedication to delivering exceptional financial solutions as it continues to take strategic steps to increase value to its clients and drive growth.

"Grant's expertise and dedication seamlessly align with our client-centric philosophy," said Aaron Clark, Monarch's President and Founder. "His addition allows us to expand our capabilities and commitment to empowering our clients and guiding them toward their financial goals."

With over six years of investment and financial planning experience, Grant's specialties include helping high-net-worth families through estate planning, succession, and generational planning. Previously a registered associate with Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC, Grant will lend his expertise in client relations, investment operations, and portfolio design.

"I'm excited to join Monarch's close-knit team and contribute to their efforts in delivering thoughtful financial advice to clients," said Grant. "Monarch's team approach and 'client first' culture will give me the unique opportunity to provide my clients with the time, attention, and care they deserve in order to help meet and exceed their financial goals."

Grant earned his degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, with a Major in Economics and a Minor in Spanish.

Monarch Wealth Strategies

Since its founding in 2008, Monarch Wealth Strategies has been dedicated to designing, shepherding, and safeguarding the legacies of its clients. The Registered Investment Advisor provides a boutique-style experience, employing a complete financial planning methodology and championing an open architecture investing approach. Monarch is based in Santa Barbara, serving clientele worldwide.

