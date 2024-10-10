Monarx and EasyWP Unite to Deliver Next-Level WordPress Protection

EasyWP? What can I say, they live up to the name! They are laser-focused on their customers, and it shows. Just look at their UX – everything is designed to make something that can be daunting... easy. Post this

EasyWP has always been about making WordPress hosting simple, fast, and affordable. By partnering with Monarx, they're adding another layer of simplicity by eliminating the need for customers to worry about security. It's a hands-free solution that works in the background, so users can focus on building and running their websites.

"EasyWP? What can I say, they live up to the name! They are laser-focused on their customers, and it shows. Just look at their UX – everything is designed to make something that can be daunting... easy. That philosophy doesn't stop at the surface, though; behind the scenes, they've been great to work with. And they feel the same about security that we do: their customers shouldn't have to worry about it. Together, that's exactly the experience we provide," said Rob Seger, CTO of Monarx.

Monarx's behavior-based malware detection stands out in the market, as it doesn't just stop known threats but also identifies and neutralizes new, emerging types of malware. This proactive approach is essential in a world where cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics.

"We had been searching for the perfect malware protection tool — one that could safeguard our customers' websites without ever slowing them down. We couldn't be more excited to have finally found that partner in Monarx! Their solution is exactly what we had been hoping for. With MalwareGuardian, we've added a powerful shield of protection, giving our customers total peace of mind and letting them focus on growing their websites with confidence.

What truly sets Monarx apart is their unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional collaboration, ensuring we're always equipped with cutting-edge security features. This partnership has not only strengthened our offerings but has also built greater trust with our customers, knowing they are in safe hands." said Victoria Zaretska, Product Manager of EasyWP.

The partnership between EasyWP and Monarx means that every WordPress site hosted on EasyWP will benefit from state-of-the-art security without lifting a finger. MalwareGuardian works behind the scenes to ensure websites are clean, secure, and free from vulnerabilities. And the best part? There's no need for users to install anything or configure complicated settings.

