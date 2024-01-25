Monarx Launches WHMCS Module to Help Automate Cyber Security

Monarx, a leading provider of automated cyber security solutions, has announced the launch of their new WHMCS module designed to streamline the process of upselling security services to clients. The Monarx Upsell Module for WHMCS offers flexible features that make it easy for web hosting providers to enroll new and existing services, manage marketing workflows, and increase revenue through automated upselling.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With easy installation and direct integrations with popular control panels such as cPanel & WHM and Plesk the Monarx Upsell Module for WHMCS allows for seamless enrollment of new servers into the Monarx Upsell program. This means that web hosting providers can offer a freemium threat detection service to shared, reseller, virtual, and dedicated servers with zero touch UX.