Monarx Launches WHMCS Module to Help Automate Cyber Security

Monarx, a leading provider of automated cyber security solutions, has announced the launch of their new WHMCS module designed to streamline the process of upselling security services to clients. The Monarx Upsell Module for WHMCS offers flexible features that make it easy for web hosting providers to enroll new and existing services, manage marketing workflows, and increase revenue through automated upselling.
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With easy installation and direct integrations with popular control panels such as cPanel & WHM and Plesk the Monarx Upsell Module for WHMCS allows for seamless enrollment of new servers into the Monarx Upsell program. This means that web hosting providers can offer a freemium threat detection service to shared, reseller, virtual, and dedicated servers with zero touch UX.
"WHMCS is a uniquely powerful system for enabling simplicity. By leveraging it we are able to boil off all of the complexities of reselling our product, leaving a streamlined interface for quickly getting things set up and rolling.," said Rob Seger CTO of Monarx. "With it we can bring our advanced cyber security capabilities to a much wider audience, continuing to secure the internet no matter the size of the provider we are empowering.."
The Monarx Upsell Module for WHMCS also offers email and in-app notifications to keep clients informed of any threats detected on their websites. This not only helps to increase client satisfaction, but also allows for a healthy revenue share between Monarx and web hosting providers.
The WHMCS Upsell Module has been developed with maximum compatibility and is lead by a team of seasoned hosting developers and industry experts. With both expert knowledge of PHP and WHMCS, the module will fit nicely into any theme or customizations.
