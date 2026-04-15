Monastic Academy Opens Enrollment for Three-Month Training Program Focused on Ethics, Meditation, and Global Service

A new immersive residential program invites participants to cultivate clarity, discipline, and compassionate leadership in response to today's most urgent global challenges.

LOWELL, Vt., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Monastic Academy, a modern monastic training center, has opened enrollment for its immersive three-month residential training program, a rigorous contemplative experience designed to help participants develop mental clarity, ethical discipline, and compassionate leadership in response to a world facing profound social, technological, and existential challenges.

Running from August 7 through November 7, the program invites participants into a disciplined residential monastic environment in Vermont rooted in Buddhist practice, service, and contemplative study.

The immersive schedule includes more than four hours of daily meditation, silent retreats, community work, and guided study, alongside personalized training in meditation and ethics. Designed for purpose-driven individuals, the experience also explores how contemplative wisdom can help address today's broader planetary and societal challenges.

"The Monastic Academy's three-month training program is a rare opportunity to re-orient your life around what truly matters," said Joshua Meyers, a current community member in the training. "Trainees will follow an intense monastic schedule and receive personalized instruction in both ethics and meditation, so that they can walk the Buddhist path in order to serve the world in this time of crisis and attain awakening for the benefit of all beings."

The residential training is offered on a dana basis, a Buddhist tradition of generosity, with room and board included for the duration of the program. This model reinforces the Academy's commitment to ethical development by inviting participants to give in alignment with their means and the value received through the experience.

Monastic Academy's broader mission centers on cultivating wisdom and compassion for the preservation of life on Earth. Its programs are uniquely positioned at the intersection of traditional monastic practice and contemporary global realities, offering participants both spiritual depth and a framework for meaningful engagement with the challenges of the modern world.

Set in the Green Mountains of Vermont, the Academy's contemplative campus provides an intentionally immersive environment where discipline, silence, community, and service converge. For those seeking to align inner transformation with outward impact, the three-month training offers a rare and highly structured path forward.

The Monastic Academy for the Preservation of Life on Earth (MAPLE) is a Buddhist training center that uses structures from traditional monasteries and engagement with the modern planetary crisis to develop a collective that can resolve the crises of the digital age. Its mission is to scale wisdom and compassion through emerging technologies in order to bring forth a society in which all beings can walk the path to enlightenment.

For more information about Monastic Academy, please visit monasticacademy.org.

To learn about the three-month intensive training, please visit cohort.monasticacademy.org.

Media Contact

Maitri Huffaker, Monastic Academy, 1 (802) 540-0820, [email protected]

SOURCE Monastic Academy