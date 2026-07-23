Moneta Selects IMTC Platform to Accelerate Fixed Income Growth

"Demand for customized fixed income solutions continues to grow, and we are moving beyond legacy systems and manual workflows with IMTC." - Andrew Kelsen, Chief Investment Officer, Moneta Post this

In a recent survey, more than 92% of clients cited IMTC's ability to help them scale operations as the primary reason for trusting IMTC with their business. Moneta joins more than 60 IMTC clients, including T. Rowe Price, Franklin Templeton, Lord Abbett and Nomura Asset Management.

FROM MONETA CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, ANDREW KELSEN:

"Demand for customized fixed income solutions continues to grow, and we are moving beyond legacy systems and manual workflows with IMTC. This gives our advisors a more scalable, consistent platform to support personalized portfolios and strengthen our capabilities to better serve clients."

FROM IMTC CEO RUSSELL FELDMAN:

"Moneta is making a strategic investment in the infrastructure needed to support advisor-led fixed income at scale. By replacing manual processes with a more purpose-built workflow, firms like Moneta can broaden portfolio capabilities, improve consistency and free up more time for advisor and client engagement."

Learn more about IMTC's fixed income platform.

ABOUT MONETA

Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC is a fee-only, partner-owned RIA headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with offices nationwide. Moneta is dedicated to empowering successful families, organizations, and foundations to navigate life's path and protect what they cherish, delivering personalized attention backed by the resources of a national firm.

ABOUT IMTC

IMTC is the fixed income technology leader trusted by portfolio managers, providing end-to-end portfolio and order management, compliance, and reporting on an AI-enhanced platform so firms can trade smarter, move faster, and scale with confidence. For more information, visit www.imtc.com.

Media Contact

Randy Williams, IMTC, 1 917.213.5980, [email protected], imtc.com

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SOURCE IMTC