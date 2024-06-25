Money Anxiety Theory, by Dr. Dan Geller, is giving Wall Street high anxiety.

"The Scientifically Predictable investing program promotes democratization of abundance." Post this

The Scientifically Predictable investing program is going to be distributed to self-directed investors through their banking institution. Analyticom is now in the process of offering subscription of Scientifically Predictable to banks and credit unions. Each banking institution may distribute the Scientifically Predictable investing program to their customers at their discretion.

Banking customers, who are also self-directed investors, can start using the Scientifically Predictable program right away and without any training or learning curve. They simply follow the monthly scientific projection. Moreover, self-directed investors, regardless of the bank or credit union they use, can continue using the investment platform they currently use.

"The Scientifically Predictable investing program promotes democratization of abundance," said Dr. Dan Geller the author of the study and President of Analyticom, a Behavioral Finance firm. "Any self-directed investor can outperform the market with high level of confidence – much like many of the professional money managers."

The Scientifically Predictable self-directed investing program offers minimal risk and low-cost to investors, who are seeking long-term returns with high confidence. The Scientifically Predictable investing projection is amazingly simple to implement at the institution. Scientifically Predictable is exempt from advisory registration because it is a published scientific projection.

