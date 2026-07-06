Money Names Allegiance Gold the Best Overall Gold IRA Company for 2026

"Recognition is never the destination. Trust is." - Mark Naaman, Co-Founder & CEO Post this

Money's recognition comes at a time when retirement investors are placing greater importance on transparency, education, and informed decision-making as they evaluate ways to diversify long-term savings.

For Allegiance Gold, the recognition represents more than an industry award—it reflects a broader evolution within the precious metals industry, where investors increasingly expect the same transparency, digital accessibility, and client experience they receive from leading financial institutions.

Setting a Higher Standard for the Industry

According to Money's review, Allegiance Gold distinguished itself through several qualities that continue to define the company's client-first approach.

Among the factors highlighted were:

Transparent online product pricing.

A streamlined online purchasing experience.

Comprehensive educational resources.

Dedicated specialists who assist clients throughout the Gold IRA rollover process.

A strong independent reputation, including an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, a AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance, and strong customer reviews on Trustpilot.

While many precious metals companies continue to rely on traditional sales models, Allegiance Gold has invested in creating a more transparent and educational experience designed to help investors better understand their options before making important financial decisions.

Redefining the Precious Metals Experience

"When Alex and I founded Allegiance Gold, we weren't trying to build another precious metals dealer," said Mark Naaman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"We believed investors deserved something fundamentally different—greater transparency, better education, modern technology, and a company willing to earn trust instead of asking for it.

This recognition from Money is meaningful because it reflects the direction we believed this industry needed to move years ago. Investors are rewarding companies that educate before they recommend, simplify instead of complicate, and build long-term relationships instead of focusing on transactions.

Recognition is never the destination. Trust is.

Every client who places their confidence in Allegiance Gold entrusts us with years of hard work, sacrifice, and financial planning. That's a responsibility we never take lightly, and it continues to shape every decision we make."

Built Around the Client

For Alex Ebkarian, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, the recognition reflects years of operational improvements centered on one objective: delivering an exceptional client experience.

"Every improvement we've made has started with one simple question," Ebkarian said.

"'How can we make this better for the client?'

Whether that's transparent pricing, educational resources, dedicated IRA specialists, or simplifying the purchasing process, every investment we've made has been designed to remove unnecessary complexity and help investors make informed decisions with confidence.

We're honored by Money's recognition, but even more grateful to the thousands of clients whose trust has allowed us to continue improving every year."

Looking Ahead

Allegiance Gold views this recognition not as a finish line, but as another milestone in its long-term vision.

The company continues investing in technology, ecommerce, investor education, operational excellence, and customer experience as it expands nationally and continues modernizing the way Americans purchase, own, and understand physical precious metals.

As investor expectations continue to evolve, Allegiance Gold remains committed to building a company defined by transparency, innovation, and long-term trust.

About Allegiance Gold

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Calabasas, California, Allegiance Gold is a national precious metals company specializing in Gold IRAs and the direct delivery of physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

The company has been recognized as a multi-year Inc. 5000 honoree and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance. Allegiance Gold is committed to helping investors make informed decisions through an education-first philosophy, transparent business practices, and a client-centered approach.

For more information, visit www.AllegianceGold.com or call 844-790-9191.

Editorial Disclosure

Money is an independent, advertiser-supported publisher. Its rankings reflect its own editorial methodology and evaluation process. This recognition should not be interpreted as investment advice or a guarantee of future performance. Investing in precious metals involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, tax, or legal advice.

Media Contact

Dmitri P, Media Hyve, 1 (800) 244-7884, [email protected], https://mediahyve.com/

SOURCE Allegiance Gold