Monge & Associates Client Sabrina Miller Wins $1 Million Verdict

"This verdict sets a precedent that will have a lasting impact on how similar cases are litigated in Georgia." Post this

As a result of the incident, a verdict was awarded in favor of Sabrina Miller in the amount of $1,000,000.00. According to Scott Monge, founder of Monge & Associates "This verdict sets a precedent that will have a lasting impact on how similar cases are litigated in Georgia."

Monge & Associates, is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with primary practice areas include in catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, motor vehicle crashes, negligent security, dangerous premises, helping victims of drunk driving and worker's compensation cases. BecauseYouWantToWin.com

Media Contact

Scott Monge, Monge & Associates, 800-899-5750, [email protected], https://www.becauseyouwanttowin.com/

LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Monge & Associates