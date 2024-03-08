Monge & Associates Client Sabrina Miller Wins $1 Million Verdict

Sabrina Miller Wins $1 Million Verdict Against Ronald Food Market, LLC for Negligence Resulting in Severe Injuries.
ATLANTA, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State Court of Dekalb County, Georgia, Civil Action Number 20A79938 Sabrina D. Miller, vs Westlake Food Mart et. al, and Regina Mason. Sabrina Miller entered the premises of Westlake Food Mart, operated by Sajida Parvez, located at 1576 Joseph E Boone Boulevard, Atlanta, Georgia 30314. While at the premises, an altercation took place with Regina Mason, an employee of Westlake Food Mart, which resulted in Mason throwing hot grease on Sabrina Miller, causing severe bums and permanent injuries.
According to court documents, Miller was injured when an altercation with Westlake employee, Regina Mason, resulted in Mason throwing hot grease on Sabrina Miller. Sabrina Miller had no knowledge of the unsafe and dangerous condition posed by Regina Mason, making it not discoverable by her in the exercise of reasonable care. The court found that Mason was acting within the scope of her employment with Westlake Food Mart leading to liability for the corporate defendant. The court found that the employee, Regina Mason, was acting within the scope of her employment with Westlake Food Mart, leading to liability for the corporate defendants. Miller was represented by Monge & Associates.
As a result of the incident, a verdict was awarded in favor of Sabrina Miller in the amount of $1,000,000.00. According to Scott Monge, founder of Monge & Associates "This verdict sets a precedent that will have a lasting impact on how similar cases are litigated in Georgia."
Monge & Associates, is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with primary practice areas include in catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, motor vehicle crashes, negligent security, dangerous premises, helping victims of drunk driving and worker's compensation cases. BecauseYouWantToWin.com
Media Contact
Scott Monge, Monge & Associates, 800-899-5750, [email protected], https://www.becauseyouwanttowin.com/
SOURCE Monge & Associates
Share this article