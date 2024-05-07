Monique Honer Joins TTI Success Insights as Director of Learning & Certifications

"Monique's depth of experience and expertise in developing large-scale learning and certification strategies is critical to what we are hoping to accomplish over the next five years at TTI," said TTI President Ron Price. Post this

In her new role, Honer will lead the long-term company goals of optimizing learning, creating new certification programs, and moving the company toward empowered and adaptive learning. TTI University features expanded offerings for TTI partners and organizations through live facilitation, eLearning, on-demand, micro-learning, business acumen, and more.

"Monique's depth of experience and expertise in developing large-scale learning and certification strategies is critical to what we are hoping to accomplish over the next five years at TTI," said TTI President Ron Price. "We are glad she has chosen to join our team, and we can't wait to see her contributions to the vision."

Over the course of her career, Honer has managed global teams, including developing comprehensive learning systems and training for Homeland Security, the Red Cross, Nike, Microsoft, and others. Her expertise spans technology, learning and certifications, complex learning initiatives, facilitating, and coaching. Honer holds a Master's in Instructional Design and an MA in Counseling Psychology (IP). She is a Master Coach and has been recognized as an eLearning Industry Top Author.

"It's great to be a part of TTI. I am excited about the objectives we have set and the opportunity to move the company forward," said Honer. "My top motivation is to impact people, which inspires me in my work to help people learn and grow and to tackle the barriers that keep them from moving forward."

TTI Success Insights is an industry-leading, award-winning assessment provider based in Scottsdale, AZ that is dedicated to sparking transformative experiences through assessment solutions and research. TTI applies a multi-science approach to an ever-evolving suite of tools that support the employee journey. This commitment to continual improvement aligns with the American Psychological Association's (APA) philosophy and methodology for assessment development, implementation, and validation. For more information, visit www.ttisi.com.

