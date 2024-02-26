"Monkey Doo" Swinging onto the Official Meta Store - Courtesy of Clique Games & ContinuumXR

Players swing from vines, dodge dangers, and engage in thrilling doo battles against friends and foes alike. A primary feature is the hilarious ability to "throw your poo" at other players, contributing to the over 800k downloads on Applab since its launch. Post this

Spencer Cook, CEO of ContinuumXR adds his thoughts: "Creating 'Monkey Doo' was a blast, but enhancing it with new features for the Meta Store launch has been even better. Huge thanks to our incredible team, our partners at Clique Games, and of course, Meta for helping us reach more gamers. We can't wait for you all to see what we've created."

"Monkey Doo" is a wild, action-packed adventure that lets players unleash their inner monkey in ways they've only dreamed of. Set in the whimsical yet mysterious Bermuda Triangle, players swing from vines, dodge dangers, and engage in thrilling doo battles against friends and foes alike. A primary feature is the hilarious ability to "throw your poo" at other players, contributing to the over 800k downloads on Applab since it's launch.

Check out the new teaser trailer here!

At the heart of "Monkey Doo" is its innovative gameplay, which combines physical movement with strategic play. Players climb, explore, and navigate through lush environments using their hands and the environment itself. "Monkey Doo" is a unique, physically engaging experience that's both fun and challenging.

With the game's launch on the official Meta store, "Monkey Doo" is introducing a host of updates and enhancements that are set to elevate the experience to new heights:

Enhanced Graphics and Performance: Expect even more beautiful visuals and smoother gameplay, making your jungle escapades more vivid and immersive.

New Maps and Modes: Explore new areas and dive into fresh game modes that will test your skills and keep you coming back for more.

Improved Customization: With an expanded collection of cosmetics, you can personalize your monkey avatar to stand out in the crowd or match your mood.

Optimized Multiplayer Experience: Thanks to technical improvements, connecting with friends and engaging in multiplayer mayhem is easier and more enjoyable than ever.

Continuous Updates and Lore Expansion: The launch is just the beginning! Look forward to ongoing updates that add more content, deepen the game's lore, and introduce new challenges to overcome.

Brandon Egolf highlights the importance of these updates: "We're not just launching 'Monkey Doo' on the official Meta store; we're elevating the entire experience. These updates are a direct response to what our community has been asking for, and we're excited to deliver on that promise."

Michael Murdock, CCO at ContinuumXR also emphasizes the role of the community in shaping the game: "Our players are the heart of 'Monkey Doo.' Their feedback has been invaluable, driving us to fine-tune the game and introduce these amazing new features. We can't wait for everyone to check out what we've been working on, and there's so much more to come!"

The game's release is set for March 14th, 2024, and is supported by a comprehensive press kit, available here, and a dedicated game website at www.monkeydoovr.com.

About Clique Games

Clique Games is a trailblazer in VR, XR, and Spatial Gaming publishing. Providing end-to-end support from initial concept development to successful game launches, Clique Games stands out for its deep involvement in every step of the development process. Known for integrating advanced technologies like hand-tracking and physics simulation, the company focuses on creating high-octane, endlessly replayable, and accessible games for all players.

Clique Games Website

Clique Games Press Kit

Monkey Doo Press Kit

For more information, contact Clique Games at [email protected] or visit www.clique.games.

Media Contact

JL Ratliff, Clique Games, 1 4058168535, [email protected], Clque.games

SOURCE Clique Games