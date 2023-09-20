Monkton, Inc. Announces Multiple Creative Awards for New Brand Identity

Like seasons, Monkton moves through our approach to problem solving in a cycle. We strongly believe in the concept of iterate, improve, repeat. We did that with our new brand and website, and we also do it every day with our clients. Tweet this

The MUSE Creative Awards is an international advertising awards platform that celebrates excellence and innovation in creative design, advertising, and digital media. Uniting artists, designers, and creative professionals globally, the awards honor creative crafts that shape compelling narratives and leave a lasting impact on audiences. In 2023, over 6,500 entries were submitted.

"Beyond this prestigious award for our refreshed logo and brand, as well as our new website (monkton.io), I'm personally very excited to show the world where Monkton is going and share what we're doing to help build faster ways to fix things," says Harold Smith III, CEO of Monkton. "Like seasons, Monkton moves through our approach to problem solving in a cycle. We strongly believe in the concept of iterate, improve, repeat. We did that with our new brand and website, and we also do it every day with our clients," says Harold.

Monkton's goal is to develop architectures and capabilities from the ground up as fast as possible, delivering mission-focused solutions that adhere to the strictest security requirements. "We approach problem solving and solution building through advanced architecture designs, DevSecOps, UI/UX, and focusing on Cloud Native and Edge Computing capabilities," adds Harold. Monkton's vision is that security, compliance, and privacy can be accessible for all by creating repeatable solutions for unique mission needs.

"At Monkton, we want to establish that Edge Computing can simplify, be efficient, and consistently adapt in a digital world—without compromising security," Harold explains.

Monkton CMO and Creative Director, Liza Smith, states, "Monkton offers endless potential use cases for rapid technology to solve government challenges today. Our new brand identity signals the immediate value the company brings to the market: develop and build faster ways to fix things for public and private sector customers so they can meet their missions faster."

Liza also notes: "With new products and capabilities expanding later this year, there is so much in store that we're excited to share. Our award-winning brand identity is just the beginning."

Monkton enables Civilian Government and DoD organizations to explore new and better ways to capture, send, and receive data and mission sensitive information from the Cloud to wherever work needs to be performed. Monkton develops and delivers secure, Edge-ready architectures in a variety of operational environments from the ground up, based on a verifiable, proven process and patented technology. Visit monkton.io to learn more and interact with Monkton on LinkedIn.

Monkton's industry-leading advancements for secure Edge Computing were recognized by the DoD in the issuance of our Phase III Small Business Innovation Research government wide IDIQ in the form of the MATTER Contract. MATTER, "Mobile Apps to The Tactical Edge Ready," is a task-based IDIQ that was a sole source award to Monkton, Inc. MATTER supports secure, Edge-based mobility—enabling rapid acquisition to meet missions faster. Find out more at monkton.io/MATTER.

Mortensen Designs is a boutique graphic design studio that caters specifically to startups and small businesses. The Mortensen team creates captivating websites, design user-friendly mobile apps, and deliver strategic design solutions for print and digital marketing materials. Visit mortensendesigns.com to learn more.

The Mega Creative Company collaborates with corporate clients big and small to craft memorable marketing solutions including tradeshow booths, print collateral, digital interfaces, logos, and brand identity systems. Their ability to fuse custom, innovative strategies with speed and accuracy, elevates brands to new heights. Visit themegacreativecompany.com to learn more.

Liza Smith, Monkton, Inc., 1 571-536-8514, [email protected], https://monkton.io

