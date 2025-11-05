Monkton Inc. Hires Dr. Johnathan Jordan as Chief Data Officer to Lead AI and Machine Learning Thought Leadership

Together, we'll ensure that organizations have the data foundation they need to succeed in their AI journey while maintaining the highest security standards. As AI models become commodities, the true value lies in the data itself—secure, clean, tagged, trusted, and verified. Post this

Dr. Jordan brings extensive experience in data science, AI implementation, and strategic technology leadership to Monkton. He holds a Doctor of Engineering (D.Eng.) degree and in his previous roles has focused on space systems engineering and technology adoption. Dr. Jordan also serves as a Colonel in the Air Force Reserve and has deep experience in logistics, space domain awareness, and data systems. His hiring reflects the company's commitment to helping clients navigate the evolving landscape of AI and machine learning with clean, accurate, and actionable data foundations, particularly through Monkton's flagship Hypersonic platform.

"We're thrilled to bring John's deep expertise in-house as we build out our data practice with a laser focus on outcomes," said Harold Smith III, CEO and Co-founder of Monkton. "As AI models become commodities, the true value lies in the data itself—secure, clean, tagged, trusted, and verified. That is what will drive AI and ML outcomes, and that is where the real value to the enterprise will be."

As agencies adopt more automation and AI-powered decision tools, the integrity of the underlying data becomes mission-critical. Monkton's unique approach ensures that data is securely captured, standardized, and verified at the source through Edge-ready architectures. This not only strengthens trust and compliance, but also ensures that AI and analytics systems operate on clean, real-time information—giving customers confidence that every insight supports safer, faster, and more accurate outcomes.

Ensuring trustworthy data also means accounting for the environments where it is collected. Federal teams often operate without constant connectivity, and the systems they rely on must maintain integrity in those conditions. Monkton's methods support secure, consistent data capture and processing wherever work is performed, helping agencies preserve accuracy and compliance as they expand AI and automation capabilities.

Dr. Jordan will play a central role in advancing Monkton's ability to help customers modernize responsibly. By tightly integrating secure mobility, Zero Trust protections through Monkton's patented Anchorage technology, and Cloud-Based Edge Capable (CBEC) design, Monkton ensures AI enhancements don't introduce risk or complexity. Instead, agencies gain structured, dependable data pipelines that improve performance today while laying the groundwork for the trusted AI systems of tomorrow.

"John's proven track record in translating complex data challenges into business value aligns perfectly with our mission to build faster ways to fix things," explains Harold Smith III. "His leadership will be instrumental in helping our clients achieve meaningful results from their data investments at the speed of their missions."

To support Monkton's vision, Johnathan will help advance the data foundations that power the company's core platforms—especially Hypersonic. Monkton Hypersonic is a Serverless, Cloud Native DevSecOps Engineering tool that empowers organizations to rapidly and repeatedly develop and deploy secure Edge-compatible Cloud Native applications into production leveraging DoD SRG IL-5 and FedRAMP HIGH Controls.

As CDO, Dr. Jordan will work closely with Monkton's product development teams to advance Hypersonic's capabilities in ensuring data quality and accuracy for AI and ML applications across healthcare, defense, finance, and other sectors where secure data processing and communication are paramount.

"I'm excited to join Monkton and contribute to their vision of bringing clean and accurate data to AI and machine learning implementations," said Dr. Jordan. "The opportunity to now work with Monkton's innovative team full-time and help customers unlock the full potential of their data through reliable, outcome-driven solutions is incredibly compelling. Together, we'll ensure that organizations have the data foundation they need to succeed in their AI journey while maintaining the highest security standards."

"Our goal with Hypersonic is to make quick, cutting-edge app development accessible to all sectors," said Harold Smith III. "By significantly simplifying the process and embedding security from the ground up, we're ensuring clients can build the solutions they need without compromising safety or speed." Dr. Jordan's hiring strengthens Monkton's ability to deliver on this promise through enhanced data governance and AI/ML capabilities.

Since Monkton's 2016 inception, the organization—which builds bespoke solutions that make privacy, security, and compliance accessible to all—has become known for solving problems faster and delivering solutions at the speed of relevance for every customer. Dr. Jordan's hiring is effective immediately, and he will be based at Monkton's headquarters in Tysons, Virginia.

**About Monkton Inc.**

Monkton is a leader in secure mobility, delivering Edge-based solutions to civilian and enterprise, government agencies, and the DoD since 2016. Founded on the notion of "Building Faster Ways to Fix Things," Monkton rapidly develops and delivers compliant, user-focused mobile solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance operational efficiency wherever work is performed. This secure, structured foundation enables field collection of data that will drive the next generation of AI solutions.

With patented technology and security baked in from the start, Monkton products like Anchorage and Hypersonic enable organizations to more securely capture, transmit, and receive critical data to meet missions faster. Visit monkton.io to learn more and interact with Monkton on LinkedIn. Interested in collaborating or covering the future of AI implementation for federal missions or enterprise? Contact us at [email protected] for partnership opportunities, interviews, or a demo of Monkton Hypersonic.

Media Contact

Liza Smith, Monkton, Inc., 1 571-536-8514, [email protected], https://monkton.io

SOURCE Monkton, Inc.