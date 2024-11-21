Monoblocc Introduces Revolutionary Monitor Rig System, Creating the Ultimate Clutter-Free Workspace

"We believe a well-organized workspace inspires better work." - Wolfgang Ettlich CEO Post this

By eliminating the need for additional stands or tripods, the rig frees up valuable desk space while keeping tools within easy reach. Its intuitive design allows users to customize positioning with precision, ensuring optimal angles, heights, and distances for any workflow or performance setup.

"Our goal with the Monitor Rig is to create a workspace solution that adapts to each user's unique needs while maintaining a clean, efficient setup, and evolves with your needs," said Wolfgang Ettlich, CEO of Monoblocc. "By freely consolidating essential accessories directly onto the monitor, we're giving users more control over their space and enhancing productivity, whether they're gaming, creating content, or creating the ultimate workspace setup.

At Monoblocc, we believe a well-organized workspace inspires better work."

The Monitor Rig is made up of a growing ecosystem of products designed to expand alongside users' needs. Starting with a single VESA plate and a range of adaptable extension rods, the rig functions as a central hub, allowing users to extend their setups and add new tools as they need them. This future-forward approach means users aren't simply purchasing a monitor rig—they're investing in a workspace that will grow and adapt to support their goals.

The Monitor Rig is constructed from CNC-machined aluminum and built to withstand the demands of daily use. The lightweight, durable aluminum structure ensures the rig's stability while remaining adaptable for reconfiguration over time.

The Monoblocc Monitor Rig is now available on the Monoblocc website following its Kickstarter success, a testament to the demand for an intelligent, efficient workspace solution. For more information or to be among the first to build your system, visit https://monoblocc.com/

About Monoblocc

Monoblocc is an innovative technology company dedicated to creating high-quality workspace solutions that adapt to the needs of modern professionals, gamers, and content creators. Founded by a team passionate about functionality, design, and durability, Monoblocc merges aesthetics with practicality to deliver products that elevate and streamline users' workspaces. With a commitment to precision engineering and user-focused design, Monoblocc strives to empower individuals to optimize their environments, maximize productivity, and foster creativity.

Media Contact

Chris Herbert, Monoblocc, 6144488703, [email protected], www.monoblocc.com

SOURCE Monoblocc