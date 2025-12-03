Monod Bio and Gator Bio Partner to Develop Next-Generation Biosensors for Advanced Life Science Research

At Gator Bio, we are at the intersection of AI innovation and experimental validation. Our BLI systems are a critical enabling technology for AI protein design, providing the real-time, label-free characterization that validates computationally designed molecules. Hong Tan, PhD CEO, Gator Bio Post this

"Our collaboration with Gator Bio marks a significant milestone in the adoption of computationally designed binding proteins for biosensing applications, paving the way for broader use of NovoBody™ binding proteins across life science research and diagnostics," said Daniel Silva Manzano, PhD, CEO of Monod Bio. "NovoBody™ binding proteins are computationally designed to deliver superior stability, manufacturability, and performance compared to traditional antibodies."

"At Gator Bio, we are positioned at the intersection of AI innovation and experimental validation," said Hong Tan, PhD, CEO of Gator Bio. "Our BLI instruments are a critical enabling technology for the AI protein design revolution, providing the real-time, label-free characterization that validates computationally designed molecules. By incorporating AI-designed NovoBody™ binding proteins into our biosensor portfolio, we are both advancing and benefiting from the AI transformation of biologics development."

"This collaboration exemplifies our 'Monod Inside' business model," said Carl Walkey, PhD, VP of Business Development at Monod Bio. "By integrating NovoBody™ binding proteins into leading industry platforms like Gator's, we're enabling partners to rapidly bring breakthrough products to market."

About Monod Bio

Monod Bio is a Seattle-based biotechnology company and a spinout from the David Baker Lab at the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design, co-founded by Daniel Silva Manzano, Alfredo Quijano-Rubio, and David Baker. The company is a leader in de novo protein design to create novel protein binders and biosensors for research use only (RUO) and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) applications. Monod Bio's proprietary AI platform enables the generation of novel proteins using in silico methods, including its NovoBody™ binders, to address unmet needs. Through its "Monod Inside" business model, Monod Bio partners with leading RUO and IVD organizations to bring next-generation products to market. For more information, visit http://monod.bio.

About Gator Bio

Gator Bio is a leading innovator in label-free biosensor technology, delivering high-performance analytical instruments for biomolecular interaction analysis. The company's biolayer interferometry (BLI) platform serves as a critical validation technology for AI-driven protein design, providing researchers with powerful tools for real-time, quantitative characterization of next-generation biologics including computationally designed proteins and antibodies. For more information, visit gatorbio.com

