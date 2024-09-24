Monogoto and Kigen Announce the Readiness for iSIM, Launch iSIM Evaluation Kit

This iSIM Evaluation Kit developed by Monogoto in collaboration with Kigen demonstrates how SIM functionality that is embedded directly into any device will unlock a new era of efficiency and innovation Post this

iSIMs, or integrated SIMs which are embedded directly into modems, will remove the friction caused by physical SIM cards, fundamentally changing the future of IoT device development. iSIMs provide device manufacturers with a number of revolutionary benefits physical SIMs don't. iSIMs eliminate the need for a physical SIM, simplifying the supply chain. They also use less power, and have the potential to lower the total cost of ownership of the device across a broad range of IoT use-cases.

By eliminating the hardware component of the SIM card, the iSIM paves the way for true out-of-the-box connectivity, without compromising security, and with energy benefits. And now, with the release of the iSIM Evaluation Kit, developers and enterprises will be able to test iSIM technology before scaling their project.

"We are very excited with this new technology because it removes the physical component that has caused so much friction for developers," says Maor Efrati, co-founder and CTO of Monogoto. "The iSIM is a big step towards a real software-defined device. And the iSIM Evaluation Kit developed in collaboration with Kigen demonstrates how SIM functionality that is embedded directly into any device will unlock a new era of efficiency and innovation."

"Manufacturers are increasingly turning to Kigen's iSIM technology to take advantage of lower bill of material and operational costs while maintaining a focus on robust security. With Monogoto's ISIM Evaluation Kit, developers can now streamline product development with Kigen's iSIM, activating their global network with just a few lines of code," commented Vincent Korstanje, CEO at Kigen.

Monogoto support iSIM using an Evaluation platform based on Murata's 1SC module with Sony's Altair ALT1250 inside.

Monogoto will demo the iSIM Evaluation Kit at Embedded World North America in Austin, Texas, in October. For more information, visit https://monogoto.io/labs/isim-evaluation-kit/.

About Kigen

Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM and integrated SIM (iSIM) security-enabled IoT solutions built for scale. An Arm-founded company, Kigen flexibly empowers OEMs with the digital delivery of the secure iSIM package for out-of-the-box LPWAN connectivity from leading network providers in over 200 countries on the most trusted IoT chipsets and modules. As a pioneer of iSIM technology, our products and partnerships are behind some of the most innovative solutions transforming logistics, smart metering and energy, industrial automation and more. Find out more at kigen.com or join our #FutureofSIM conversation on LinkedIn.

About Monogoto

Monogoto is shaping a smarter, more connected world with their unique, easy-to-access, always-on 5G software-defined connectivity cloud for public, private, and satellite connectivity. Their mission is to empower enterprises and developers with simplified, functionality-rich, and secure connectivity for IoT and Private Networks, breaking today's barriers to innovation.

