Monogoto Network and Actinius Announce New Soft SIM for Low Power Networks

"This solution is the ideal answer for IoT device designers and manufacturers who don't have a high-security demand and who are looking to lower their bill of materials, production and operating costs," says Maor Efrati, CTO of Monogoto. We are delighted to partner with Actinius to make this service available to our customers and to reduce the complexity and price of large IoT projects."

"Launching our SoftSIM for the nRF9160, in partnership with Monogoto, showcases our commitment to practical, flexible and scalable IoT solutions," says Alex Tsamakos, Founder and CTO, Actinius. "The flexibility of Monogoto has been crucial in making this happen."

Out-of-the-box Availability

Monogoto and Actinius's Soft SIM is fully compatible with LTE-M and NB-IoT. It is now available to the market as a subscription model. To get started contact Monogoto at [email protected]

About Monogoto

Monogoto is shaping a smarter, more connected world with our unique, easy-to-access, always-on 5G cloud for IoT connectivity and Private LTE. Our mission is to empower enterprises and developers with simplified, functionality-rich and secure connectivity for IoT and Private Networks, breaking today's barriers to innovation.

As a connectivity-as-a-service cloud provider for both public and private device connectivity, Monogoto's rapidly expanding service boosts Internet of Things innovation and growth by providing seamless, cost-effective device connectivity in a simplified and easily accessible way. Today, developers around the world rely on Monogoto's technology to connect sensors and devices in over 180 countries, across 550 public and private 4G/5G networks in multiple verticals, from agriculture to manufacturing, healthcare, fleet management, micro-mobility, retail and more.

About Actinius

Actinius specializes in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, focusing on improving low-power sensors, connectivity and security for both businesses and individual users. Known for our pragmatic approach to technology, we provide products and services that aim to simplify complex challenges in the digital landscape. As a company, we have carved out a significant niche in the IoT market, emphasizing user-friendly, scalable solutions.

At Actinius, we balance our commitment to innovation with a strong dedication to responsible business practices. This blend of priorities positions us as a reliable partner in the technology sector, trusted by our clients and peers alike. For further details about Actinius's work in IoT, visit www.actinius.com.

Media Contact

Maor Efrati, Monogoto, 1 650.305.8082, [email protected], www.monogoto.io

SOURCE Monogoto