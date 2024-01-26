MONOGRAM Is A New Agency Specializing in Luxury Travel & Hospitality

The boutique agency, headquartered in Las Vegas, will serve clients across the globe

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THE HARKEY GROUP, a collection of specialized marketing agencies, has launched a new boutique agency called MONOGRAM - the premier marketing firm for notable hospitality, gaming, resort, real estate, entertainment, and food and beverage companies.

MONOGRAM offers specialized services with a singular focus in the leisure, luxury, travel and hospitality categories. Core capabilities include strategy, branding, advertising, design and media management. The agency's ultimate goal is to provide its clients with focused resources to bring greater value, agility and measurable results. The launch comes at a pivotal time, as more brands turn to specialized agencies to be their masters of one.

The MONOGRAM team is composed of brand architects in the luxury lifestyle space who have a shared passion that is deep in industry expertise. MONOGRAM'S official launch is a natural next step for its team, which has created notable work for clients including Montage Hotels and Resorts, Virgin Hotels and MGM Resorts International. That experience has given the MONOGRAM team a keen understanding of the millions of travelers who stay, play, shop and dine at resort and entertainment destinations around the world.

As a seasoned industry professional with more than three decades leading some of the most successful marketing campaigns in the hospitality world, John Schadler will serve as MONOGRAM'S Executive Director. John has led the efforts behind memorable campaigns and brand launches for the iconic Mirage, Treasure Island, and Bellagio hotels in Las Vegas.

"As evidenced by our notable work for all of our clients in travel and hospitality, we have a deep understanding of the space. We are not a jack-of-all-trades, but rather a master of one. MONOGRAM exists to appeal to brand experts in the industry with a precision of purpose," said Schadler.

"The MONOGRAM team has created top-tier work in travel and hospitality for years. Carving out a space for them to expand upon their remarkable skills is a huge step for our organization. We're excited to add their expertise to THE HARKEY GROUP's wheelhouse and further elevate them," added Scott Harkey, THE HARKEY GROUP CEO.

While MONOGRAM is its own entity within THE HARKEY GROUP, the agency will be able to tap into the holding company's resources to ensure it produces best-in-class work. MONOGRAM will look to build upon its already impressive client roster of brands including Wynn Resorts, Virgin Hotels, and Station Casinos to name a few.

About Monogram

MONOGRAM is the premier marketing agency for notable luxury lifestyle companies throughout the U.S. and around the world. Based in Las Vegas, the capital of consumerism, the MONOGRAM team is perfectly positioned to leverage the great cultural testing ground of Vegas as they conceive of groundbreaking ideas to help clients realize their visions. For more information, please visit www.monogramagency.com.

About THE HARKEY GROUP

THE HARKEY GROUP is a collection of specialized agencies, grabbing national attention for work in research, strategy, creative, branding, media planning and buying, digital work, public relations, social media, and more. Five unique businesses comprise THE HARKEY GROUP: an integrated advertising agency, a strategic communications powerhouse, a digital-first creative content studio, a specialized travel and hospitality boutique agency, and an award-winning production company. For more information, please visit www.theharkeygroup.com.

Contact

For further questions, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Aria Bryan, MONOGRAM, 1 6129987085, [email protected], https://monogramagency.com/

SOURCE MONOGRAM