Monolith Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance and Strategic Market Positioning

"Monolith Capital has delivered an unlevered 28.4% IRR by strategically investing in high-yield, real estate-backed bridge loans, even amid evolving market conditions." – John Hohos, Managing Partner

To date, Monolith Capital has achieved an unlevered internal rate of return (IRR) of 28.4% and a multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of 1.27x on its bridge loan investments. These results reflect the firm's disciplined investment approach and strategic market positioning.

Managing Partner John Hohos commented on the current market conditions:

"In today's evolving real estate landscape, characterized by fluctuating interest rates and shifting demand patterns, Monolith Capital remains agile and proactive. Our deep market expertise and rigorous underwriting processes allow us to identify and capitalize on unique opportunities, ensuring robust returns for our investors while providing essential capital to borrowers navigating these uncertain times."

For more information about Monolith Capital and its investment strategies, please visit www.monolithcapital.com.

About Monolith Capital

Monolith Capital is a premier private investment firm specializing in high-yield bridge loan origination and investment. Committed to delivering superior, risk-adjusted returns, Monolith partners with investors and borrowers to support real estate-backed transactions across the United States.

