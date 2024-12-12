Monolith Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance and Strategic Market Positioning

Monolith Capital Achieves 28.4% IRR Through Strategic Real Estate Investments Monolith Capital, a leader in high-yield, real estate-backed investments, has deployed over $260 million in off-balance-sheet and co-investment capital through Q3 2024. By focusing on short-term, high-interest bridge loans secured by U.S. real estate, the firm has delivered an impressive unlevered 28.4% IRR and a 1.27x MOIC to date. Managing Partner John Hohos highlights Monolith's proactive approach to navigating today's fluctuating real estate market, leveraging deep expertise to ensure exceptional returns for investors and essential financing for borrowers. Discover how Monolith Capital continues to outperform at www.monolithcapital.com.
BOCA RATON, Fla. and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monolith Capital, a leading private investment firm specializing in high-yield, real estate-backed loan products, is pleased to announce significant achievements through the third quarter of 2024. The firm has successfully deployed over $260 million in off-balance-sheet and co-investment capital, underscoring its commitment to delivering value to investors and borrowers alike.
Monolith Capital focuses on originating and purchasing short-term, high-interest bridge loans collateralized by U.S. real estate. This strategy enables the firm to provide flexible financing solutions to a diverse range of borrowers, capitalizing on opportunities within the dynamic real estate market.
To date, Monolith Capital has achieved an unlevered internal rate of return (IRR) of 28.4% and a multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of 1.27x on its bridge loan investments. These results reflect the firm's disciplined investment approach and strategic market positioning.
Managing Partner John Hohos commented on the current market conditions:
"In today's evolving real estate landscape, characterized by fluctuating interest rates and shifting demand patterns, Monolith Capital remains agile and proactive. Our deep market expertise and rigorous underwriting processes allow us to identify and capitalize on unique opportunities, ensuring robust returns for our investors while providing essential capital to borrowers navigating these uncertain times."
For more information about Monolith Capital and its investment strategies, please visit www.monolithcapital.com.
About Monolith Capital
Monolith Capital is a premier private investment firm specializing in high-yield bridge loan origination and investment. Committed to delivering superior, risk-adjusted returns, Monolith partners with investors and borrowers to support real estate-backed transactions across the United States.
Media Contact
Claire Packer, Monolith Capital, 1 305-900-5747, [email protected], www.monolithcapital.com
SOURCE Monolith Capital
