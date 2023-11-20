Monozukuri Ventures Launches "Deep Tech Forum" and Brings It to Three North American Cities in January 2024 and Japan in March 2024

"Accelerators and VC support alone are not enough for deep tech startups. Active collaboration with the open innovation departments of large corporations is one of the keys to success," said Dave Mawhinney, founding executive director of the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon Univ Post this

To connect to the world's leading manufacturing companies with deep tech startups, the Deep Tech Forum will take place in March 2024 in Kyoto, a Japanese city known for its historical heritage as well as global manufacturing companies such as Kyocera, Maxell, Murata, Nidec, Nintendo, Omron, Rohm, Screen and Shimadzu. "Japanese manufacturing companies do business globally, but they are still shy about working with startups, especially outside of Japan," said Nobuhiro Seki, Chief Investment Officer and Founding Partner of Monozukuri Ventures. "At the Deep Tech Forum in Kyoto, deep tech entrepreneurs, especially in the RAAI industries, will find strategic partners with global presence in supply and value chains, as well as essential resources to grow their business".

The Deep Tech Forum in Kyoto is scheduled to be held on March 7th and 8th, 2024.

The deep tech sector is one with a high affinity for "open innovation," in which companies collaborate with large corporations and others. Unlike software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups that dominate the current startup landscape, deep tech companies need to collaborate with other companies to become part of the supply and value chain, even in the early stages of the startup. The startup ecosystem is more willing to collaborate with the open innovation arms of large corporations.

Dave Mawhinney, founding executive director of the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon University and also a serial entrepreneur, explained the importance of the Deep Tech Forum. "Accelerators and VC support alone are not enough for deep tech startups, especially those spun out of universities. Active collaboration with the open innovation departments of large corporations is one of the keys to success."

Overview of Deep Tech Forum North America 2024

January 15, 2024 in Toronto, ON: Deep Tech Forum Toronto 2024

Keynote: "Why Toronto? What's missing for global manufacturing corporations to add value in the deep tech ecosystem? What do startups need to grow from the early stage to the next steps?"

Speaker: Thomas Park , Lead Partner, BDC Deep Tech Venture Fund

, Lead Partner, BDC Deep Tech Venture Fund The BDC Deep Tech Venture Fund is Canada's largest VC fund ( $200 million ) dedicated to deep tech.

largest VC fund ( ) dedicated to deep tech. Registration: https://deep-tech-forum-toronto-2024.peatix.com/

Excursion (optional): Visit to University of Toronto and the innovation hub "MaRS"

January 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, PA: Deep Tech Forum Pittsburgh 2024

Keynote: " Pittsburgh : The world's leading ecosystem for robotics startups"

: The world's leading ecosystem for robotics startups" Speaker: Kevin Dowling , Managing Director of Robotics Factory, Innovation Works

, Managing Director of Robotics Factory, Innovation Works Robotics Factory is a startup accelerator who creates, accelerates and helps scale robotics startups in the Pittsburgh region.

region. Guest speaker: Ilana Diamond , Managing Partner at 412 Venture Fund, Founder of Hardware Cup Pitch Competition and former Founding Managing Director of AlphaLab Gear

, Managing Partner at 412 Venture Fund, Founder of Hardware Cup Pitch Competition and former Founding Managing Director of AlphaLab Gear Registration: https://deep-tech-forum-pittsburgh-2024.peatix.com/

Excursion (optional): Visit to Carnegie Mellon University & Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship (planned on January 16 )

January 19, 2024 in New York, NY: Deep Tech Forum New York 2024

Keynote Speaker: Duncan Turner , General Partner SOSV & Managing Director HAX

, General Partner SOSV & Managing Director HAX HAX is the first startup accelerator focused on hardtech. It was first founded in Shenzhen, China but SOSV, its parent, announced they selected Newark, NJ as its U.S. headquarters.

but SOSV, its parent, announced they selected as its U.S. headquarters. Registration: https://deep-tech-forum-nyc-2024.peatix.com

Excursion (optional): Visit to Newlab in Brooklyn Navy Yard. Newlab is one of the largest hardware incubators and Urban-X by BMW MINI.

About Monozukuri Ventures

Monozukuri Ventures is a company that provides investment and hands-on support to seed stage startups and also works on open innovation education in the deep tech sector. The firm was formed in 2020 through the business merger of Kyoto-based Darma Tech Labs and New York-based FabFoundry.

The company began venture investing in the U.S. in 2017, leveraging its predecessor FabFoundry's close relationships with the startup ecosystem in the deep-tech space, particularly on the East Coast of North America and in the Great Lakes region, and has invested in more than 30 companies over the past seven years, with a focus on startups that leverage advanced manufacturing technologies.

