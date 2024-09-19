Monroe College Achieves University Status and Is Now Monroe University

"Achieving university status is a testament to the strength of our broad academic offerings and excellent outcomes, and a positive reflection of our warm, supportive learning environment where students can reach their full potential," said Marc Jerome, President of Monroe University. Post this

"Today's announcement is more than 90 years in the making," said Marc Jerome, President of Monroe University. "Achieving university status is a testament to the strength of our broad academic offerings and excellent outcomes, and a positive reflection of our warm, supportive learning environment where students can reach their full potential."

The history of Monroe University begins in 1933, when teacher Mildred King established the Monroe Secretarial School in the West Farms section of the Bronx. The institution consisted of just four small classrooms with seven students. In 1963, the institution's name was changed to Monroe Business Institute as offerings expanded. In 1972, Monroe became a junior college after the New York State Board of Regents authorized it to grant associate degrees. It became Monroe College following initial accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in July 1990. In 2007, the University established a campus on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia in response to growing enrollment from the region.

Today, the institution is recognized for its impact as a leader in educating first-generation students and others who have been traditionally under-represented and underserved across college campuses nationwide. Monroe, distinguished by the strong diversity of its faculty and staff, is consistently ranked among New York's leading institutions for graduating Black and Hispanic students and has been recognized for its strong impact on graduates' social mobility.

As Monroe University, the institution will continue to build on its strong student outcomes and will invest in their futures through the innovative programs it offers to improve higher education access and affordability. Through the University's signature Presidential Partnership Program started in 2016, for example, thousands of local students from area high schools have been afforded the opportunity to earn a private college education at Monroe with the majority graduating with little to no student debt. That program will be expanded this year to offer the same opportunity to the parents and guardians of students at those high schools.

In celebration of today's announcement, President Jerome also announced a new scholarship program to help working adults across New York further their education and advance their credentials for workplace success. It will first roll out in the Bronx and will be called the Building a Better Bronx Program. Local public service organizations and leaders may recommend constituents for consideration for a full or partial scholarship, depending on family income. The program aims to help eligible people in the community who aspire to continue their education but lack the means to pursue their dreams.

Monroe University is proud of its stability of leadership that has served the institution well, providing a consistent vision; a warm, personal campus culture; and high standards for academic and professional excellence across the institution.

"For more than 90 years, Monroe has been a beacon in our local communities, providing deserving students the opportunity to earn the education needed to pursue their personal goals and career aspirations," said Stephen Jerome, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and President Emeritus of the University. "Achieving university status is a remarkable accomplishment. As we move forward as Monroe University, we will continue to make a difference in the communities we serve."

Among those congratulating Monroe on its new university status:

Vanessa Gibson, Bronx Borough President:

"We are excited to celebrate a monumental step forward for our community as Monroe College transforms into Monroe University. This transformation is not just a name change; it represents a profound commitment to expanding educational opportunities for first-generation students and those who have been historically under-represented. Our higher education institutions are essential to our borough's success, and by broadening Monroe University's curriculum, we are increasing access and opportunities for current and prospective students. Congratulations to Monroe University for leading the way in creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for all and its commitment to our students' academic success."

Carl Heastie, Speaker of the New York State Assembly:

"I'm honored to congratulate Monroe on its hard-fought effort to receive university status. Monroe has always been focused on leading our young people towards a brighter future, but this announcement highlights their commitment to providing students all of the tools and opportunities they need to thrive far beyond the classroom."

Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia:

"On behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia, I warmly congratulate President Marc Jerome and the students, alumni, faculty, and staff of Monroe University on this monumental occasion. It is a proud day of celebration for Monroe and for Saint Lucia. Monroe has been an important part of the educational community here since 2007. We have seen first hand the wonderful impact they have on helping students get ahead with their education and careers. We wish the Monroe team continued success and look forward to our continued partnership with Monroe University."

Yadira Ramos-Herbert, Mayor of the City of New Rochelle:

"Monroe has been an anchor of our downtown community for more than 40 years and we proudly celebrate its historic elevation to Monroe University. It is a remarkable achievement befitting this remarkable institution. The local community has watched Monroe grow from a single building on Main Street to a thriving campus that today brings students to New Rochelle from all around the world thanks to its reputation for educational excellence, affordability, and student-focused culture. Congratulations, Monroe University!"

New York State Senator Gustavo Rivera, Chair of the Senate Health Committee:

"As a proud representative of the Bronx, I am thrilled to congratulate Monroe University on this historic achievement. For over 90 years, Monroe has been a pillar of our community, providing first-generation and underrepresented students with life-changing educational opportunities. Achieving university status is a reflection of Monroe's dedication to academic growth, student success, and expanding access to higher education. I look forward to seeing how Monroe University will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, and to continuing our strong partnership in the future, as Monroe has been a dedicated partner in our efforts to host vital community events in the Bronx, helping to enrich the lives of our neighbors."

Pierina Ana Sanchez, New York City Council Member:

"As a proud representative of the Northwest Bronx, I am thrilled to see Monroe College reach new heights as Monroe University. This accreditation is a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to student success and community empowerment. Congratulations, and thank you for your tireless work in shaping the future of our community and creating outstanding professionals who will continue to make a difference."

The first Commencement under the Monroe University name will take place for the Saint Lucia campus this October.

"The future of Monroe University is bright indeed and I look forward to this next chapter as we continue to build on our legacy of academic excellence," said President Jerome.

Founded in 1933, Monroe University is a recognized leader in urban and international education. The University is proud of its innovative programs to increase college access, affordability, and completion outcomes, especially among first-generation students, and for the national recognition it receives for its strong impact on graduates' social mobility.

Programs are offered through Schools of Allied Health Professions, Business and Accounting, Criminal and Social Justice, Education, Hospitality Management, Information Technology, and Nursing, as well as through its King Graduate School. Liberal arts and continuing education programs are also available. For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroeu.edu.

