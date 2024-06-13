Monroe College Confers Degrees on 2,300+ Students Representing More than 60 Countries at Annual Commencement

Monroe College conferred 426 Master's degrees, 879 Bachelor's degrees, and 997 Associate degrees this year, as well as awarded 45 professional and advanced certificates. Post this

Graduates participating in the morning ceremony completed programs of study in Monroe's School of Allied Health Professions, School of Business and Accounting, School of Education, and School of Information Technology. The Grand Marshal was Lillian Parrilla-Shawe, a valued member of staff for nearly 35 years who currently serves as the warm, friendly "voice of the College" answering phone calls that come into the College's main phone number. New York State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey gave the keynote address.

The afternoon ceremony conferred degrees on graduate students from Monroe's King Graduate School, as well as undergraduate students from the School of Criminal and Social Justice, School of Hospitality Management (and Culinary Institute of New York), and School of Nursing. Dr. Jacinth Coultman, Vice President for Academic Technology and General Education, led the processional as Grand Marshal. New York State Assemblymember Amanda Septimo gave the keynote address.

Graduates in the Class of 2024 represented more than 60 countries. In addition to students from the U.S. and its territories, the next largest contingents were from, in order: India, Saint Lucia, China, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Bahamas, Nepal, Japan, Sint Maarten, United Kingdom, and Spain.

The College's three-semester academic calendar enables Monroe students to earn 45 or more college credits per year (compared to the 30 credits college students typically earn per year at other institutions). That means that many of the graduates this year earned their Bachelor's degree in three years or their Associate degree in less than two years.

Founded in 1933, Monroe College is a recognized leader in urban and international education. The College is proud of its innovative programs to increase college access, affordability, and completion outcomes, especially among first-generation students, and for the national recognition it receives for its strong impact on graduates' social mobility.

Programs are offered through Schools of Allied Health Professions, Business and Accounting, Criminal and Social Justice, Education, Hospitality Management, Information Technology, and Nursing, as well as through its King Graduate School. Liberal arts and continuing education programs are also available. For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroecollege.edu.

