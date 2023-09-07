Monroe College Honors Three NYPD Police Officers for Commitment to Public Service and Dedication to Helping Build a Stronger Bronx

"Today, we recognize the wonderful work of these three police officers and celebrate their professionalism, dedication to public service, and compassion for those in the community," said President Jerome. "They have had an undeniable impact, which is helping build a stronger Bronx for everyone." Tweet this

The three officers were recognized for their great work to begin resolving a number of quality of life issues that became especially problematic in the area around Fordham Road and Jerome Avenue in the Bronx earlier this summer. From a preponderance of illegal car washes, to abandoned or unregistered vehicles, and overgrown community parks in need of landscaping "TLC", among other issues, the neighborhood was not shining as brightly as it once did. People reported they felt uncomfortable or unsafe.

With the support of NYC Deputy Mayor Philip Banks III and Police Commissioner Edward Caban, the 52nd Precinct, which covers this area of the Bronx, connected with the NYPD's new Community Link team within the Office of Patrol to examine the challenges and determine how best to resolve them. The Community Link initiative focuses on bringing together the right City resources to efficiently tackle quality of life issues that span the administrative boundaries of multiple City agencies.

The three police officers honored by the College today have been instrumental in the efforts to address the problems in the Fordham Road and Jerome Avenue community. Police Officer Michael Misilewich is with the NYPD Office of Patrol; Police Officers Brandon Piehler and Gary Scott are part of the 52nd Precinct.

"Today, we recognize the wonderful work of these three police officers and celebrate their professionalism, dedication to public service, and compassion for those in the community," said President Jerome. "They have had an undeniable impact, which is helping build a stronger Bronx for everyone."

President Jerome presented each of the officers with a commemorative crystal award. More than one dozen members of the NYPD were on hand at the College to celebrate their colleagues' recognition and hear first-hand how grateful the College's students, faculty, and staff are for their service to the community.

