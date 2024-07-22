Monroe College's Surgical Technology Program Earns CAAHEP Accreditation

"We are delighted to achieve this significant milestone for our Surgical Technology program and thank CAAHEP's accreditation team for their incredible guidance throughout the rigorous accreditation process," said Daphne Warrington, Program Director in Monroe's School of Allied Health Professions. Post this

"We are delighted to achieve this significant milestone for our Surgical Technology program and thank CAAHEP's accreditation team for their incredible guidance throughout the rigorous accreditation process," said Daphne Warrington, Program Director in the School of Allied Health Professions at Monroe.

She added: "We developed the program curriculum and lab spaces to ensure students would receive the high-quality education and practical training they would need for success as surgical technologists upon program completion. Today's announced accreditation validates this work and affirms to students and their future healthcare employers that our graduates are prepared for the requirements of work in the operating room."

Monroe welcomed the first cohort of students to its Surgical Technology program in September 2022.

With CAAHEP accreditation, graduates from Monroe's program are now eligible to take the national Certified Surgical Technologist exam – an important professional credential – through the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (NBSTSA). As well, students currently in the program are now eligible to pursue NBSTSA scholarships, as well as those offered by the Foundation for Surgical Technology and the Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (ARC/STSA).

Monroe's Surgical Technology program is designed to prepare students for roles as technicians accompanying and supporting the work of surgeons and the broader healthcare team in operating rooms. That work includes ensuring that operating room equipment is functioning properly and that operative procedures are conducted under conditions that maximize patient safety. It also includes the appropriate placement, care, and utilization of all surgical instruments.

The curriculum for this 67-credit Associate program focuses on human anatomy and physiology, as well as the theory and application of aseptic techniques, instrumentation, and surgical procedures.

Some of the specific job titles graduates of the program may pursue include Operating Room Technician, Obstetrical Scrub Technician, Organ Recovery Specialist, Surgical Tech/Ambulatory Surgery or Surgical Tech/Plastic Surgery.

In keeping with CAAHEP's accreditation process, Monroe's Surgical Technology program will be subject to an accreditation review no later than 2029.

