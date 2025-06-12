Monroe University Confers Degrees on 2,785 Students Representing 65 Countries at Annual Commencement

Degrees were conferred on 2,785 students from around the world during the day's warm, joyful celebration of the Class of 2025. Post this

Two separate ceremonies were held to accommodate the families and friends of the students earning Associate, Bachelor's, or Master's degrees or professional and advanced certificates.

Graduates participating in the morning ceremony completed programs of study in Monroe's School of Business and Accounting, School of Criminal and Social Justice, School of Information Technology, and School of Nursing. The Grand Marshal was Cicely Spann, a valued member of staff for 30 years who currently works within the Office of Loan Management. Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark gave the keynote address. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson shared a warm congratulatory message with the graduates and their families.

The afternoon ceremony conferred degrees on graduate students from Monroe's King Graduate School, as well as undergraduate students from the School of Allied Health Professions, School of Education, and School of Hospitality Management and the Culinary Institute of New York. Maria Vega, a member of the Student Financial Services team who has also served Monroe students for 30 years, led the processional as Grand Marshal. New York City Public Schools Chancellor and former Monroe University Vice President Melissa Aviles-Ramos delivered the keynote address. NYC Council Member Pierina Sanchez gave congratulatory remarks.

Graduates in the Class of 2025 represented 65 countries. In addition to students from the U.S. and its territories, the next largest contingents were from, in order: India, Saint Lucia, China, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Bangladesh.

The University conferred 596 Master's degrees; 1,081 Bachelor's degrees; and 1,051 Associate degrees this year, as well as awarded 57 professional and advanced certificates.

The University's three-semester academic calendar enables Monroe students to earn 45 or more college credits per year (compared to the 30 credits college students typically earn per year at other institutions). That means that many of the graduates this year earned their Bachelor's degree in three years or their Associate degree in less than two years.

ABOUT MONROE UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1933, Monroe University is a recognized leader in urban and international education. The University is proud of its innovative programs to increase college access, affordability, and completion outcomes, especially among first-generation students, and for the national recognition it receives for its strong impact on graduates' social mobility.

Programs are offered through Schools of Allied Health Professions, Business and Accounting, Criminal and Social Justice, Education, Hospitality Management and the Culinary Institute of New York, Information Technology, and Nursing, as well as through its King Graduate School. Liberal arts and continuing education programs are also available. For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroeu.edu.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Ruegger, Monroe University, 914-740-6455, [email protected], www.monroeu.edu

Twitter

SOURCE Monroe University