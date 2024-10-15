Monroe University Recognized by Bronx Chamber of Commerce for Its Impact in the Bronx

"The Bronx is our home, which makes this honor so special to us," said Monroe University President Marc Jerome. "It's where we started and where many of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni live, study, and work today. We thank the Chamber for this wonderful recognition of our impact." Post this

"The Bronx is our home, which makes this honor so special to us," said President Jerome. "The borough is part of our DNA – it's where we started and where many of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni live, study, and work today. We thank the Chamber for this wonderful recognition of our impact, which I graciously accept on behalf of everyone at the University."

Monroe University has been a part of the Bronx for more than 90 years. The institution first opened its doors in 1933, when teacher Mildred King started the Monroe Secretarial School in the West Farms section of the Bronx. In 1963, the institution's name was changed to Monroe Business Institute as offerings expanded. In 1972, Monroe became a junior college after the New York State Board of Regents authorized it to grant associate degrees. It became Monroe College following initial accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in July 1990 and rebranded again to Monroe University last August as it achieved university status.

"We are proud to honor Monroe University with the Community Organization of the Year Award at our 2024 Gala", said Lisa Sorin, President of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce. "Their unwavering commitment to education and community engagement has made a profound impact in the Bronx. By providing accessible learning opportunities and fostering partnerships that uplift our neighborhoods, Monroe University exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and empowerment. Their dedication not only enriches the lives of their students but also strengthens our entire community, making them a deserving recipient of this prestigious award."

A Commitment to College Access and Affordability in the Bronx:

Today, the University is recognized for its impact as a leader in educating first-generation students from the Bronx and elsewhere, providing affordable, equitable access to higher education. Thousands have attended Monroe through the Presidential Partnership Program (PPP) program, an initiative launched by President Jerome in 2016 that provides generous scholarships, mentorship, and cultural enrichment programming to participating students. The generous financial aid it provides has enabled most PPP students to earn their Associate or Bachelor's degree with no out-of-pocket costs for tuition and fees.

That program was expanded in 2017 to support undocumented students through the Dreamers Initiative and expanded again in September 2024 to provide the same scholarship and academic support to the parents and guardians of students at PPP schools through the PPP Generations Program.

Additionally, thousands of Bronx students have participated in Monroe's dual enrollment programs, earning college credits while still in high school -- all at no cost to the student or school. The credits they earn through this dual enrollment program can be transferred to the college of their choice, helping them save thousands in educational costs. Some dual enrollment students take enough classes through this program to earn their Associate degree in their senior year of high school.

Most recently, as part of its university status celebration, Monroe launched a new scholarship program called the Building a Better Bronx Scholarship. It was designed primarily to help adults eager to earn their first or next college degree.

A Commitment to the People of the Bronx:

Monroe's students, faculty, and staff regularly give back to the people of the Bronx who have embraced and supported the institution for decades, participating in community service projects and other initiatives that underscore their appreciation and respect for their Bronx home.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monroe hosted a massive COVID-19 vaccination event for the community when the shots were first made available. The institution was equally responsive when a devastating fire swept through a nearby building in January 2022, opening some of its buildings to house displaced Bronx families so they could meet with responding agencies to obtain relief and services.

"The Bronx is where we started and it's where we will always call home," said President Jerome. "I look forward to what we can accomplish next with the support of our Bronx neighbors."

