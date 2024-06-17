Monster Army Rider Arisa Trew Takes First Place in Women's Skateboard Vert and Best Trick at Tony Hawk's Vert Alert Contest in Salt Lake City

Monster Energy congratulates Monster Army rider Arisa Trew on taking first place in Women's Skateboard Vert at the Tony Hawk's Vert Alert contest in Salt Lake City, Utah.

14-Year-Old from Australia Dominates Road to X Games Event with History-Making Performance

28-Year-Old Moto Shibata from Osaka, Japan , Takes 2nd Place in Men's Skateboard Vert

, Takes 2nd Place in Men's Skateboard Vert 17-Year-Old Monster Army Rider Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan , Takes 3rd Place in Women's Vert

The future of vertical skateboarding looks bright! Monster Energy congratulates Monster Army rider Arisa Trew on taking first place in Women's Skateboard Vert at the Tony Hawk's Vert Alert contest in Salt Lake City, Utah. In the vertical competition hosted by skateboard icon Tony Hawk at Jon M. Huntsman Center, the 14-year-old from Gold Coast, Australia also took the win in the Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick event.

Trew was joined on the Women's Skateboard Vert podium by 17-year-old Monster Army rider Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, in third place. In the Men's Skateboard Vert final, 28-year-old Moto Shibata from Osaka, Japan, soared into second place in an elite field.

From June 14-15, Tony Hawk's Vert Alert brought the world elite of vertical skateboarding to the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah. Now in its fourth year, the high-profile event was contested as part of the Road to the X Games series, offering riders the chance to qualify for X Games Ventura 2024, presented by SONIC. The top three podium finishers in men's and women's events will be seeded into the Vert events in Ventura.

Presented by the Utah Sports Commission, the event also featured a Skateboard Legends demo – including Tony Hawk himself – and offered a total purse of $75,000 for men's and women's halfpipe skateboarding competitions. The competition was showcased on Tony Hawk's private vertical ramp, featuring large-scale vertical walls and a massive channel as the backdrop for history-making performances as well as never-been-done tricks.

The Women's Skateboard Vert final was contested as a 30-minute jam session judged on overall best impression. The rider to beat was 14-year-old Monster Army athlete Arisa Trew from Gold Coast, Australia, after taking first place in the 2023 edition of Tony Hawk's Vert Alert.

Right out the gate, Trew rose to the top of the leaderboard on her first run with a perfect run including huge backside method airs, backside Japan air, frontside stalefish over the channel, McTwist, Madonna, backside 360 Indy nosebone, switch frontside air, frontside Half Cab noseslide, frontside crooked grind fakie, fakie 540 mute air, switch backside air, and fakie frontside 360 lien to tail. Cemented into first place throughout the final, she raised the bar in follow-up runs by posting kickflip Indy, backside body varial 540, backside lipslide revert, heelflip Indy, and lien varial air over the channel for the win.

Far from finished, Trew also dropped into the Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick event as the defending champ. In the previous year, she made history as the first female skateboarder to land a 720-degree aerial in competition. This year, she had another never-been-done trick up her sleeve…

In the Best Trick session, Trew unveiled her brand-new switch McTwist, spinning 540 degrees in the opposite-footed stance – to claim the win. The young Australian is now the first woman to land a switch McTwist in a skateboard contest. What a weekend!

Also rising to the Women's Skateboard Vert podium, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, impressed the judges with a mix of big airs and technical lip tricks. Highlights in the finals included huge frontside nosebone air, backside mute air, alley-oop saran wrap, Madonna, frontside lipslide, frontside nosegrind, and feeble grind fakie.

On following runs, Kaihara upped the ante by landing frontside benihana, frontside nosegrind to lipslide, fakie shove-it stalefish, body varial benihana, and frontside noseblunt for a strong third place in this innovative halfpipe skateboarding contest.

In the Men's Skateboard Vert final, 28-year-old Moto Shibata from Osaka, Japan, soared into second place in an elite field. Highlights in Shibata's final performance included his signature blend of stylish airs and technical mastery with tricks like alley-oop McTwist, alley-oop front foot impossible, stalefish McTwist, fakie 540 nosegrab, frontside Cab Madonna, backside lipslide over the channel, signature Kamikaze air (fakie 360 varial air), and kickflip McTwist for the second-place trophy.

Next up, watch out for the Monster Energy team in the world's largest showcase for action sports, X Games Ventura 2024, from June 28-30. Don't miss it!

For more on Arisa Trew, Moto Shibata, Asahi Kaihara, and the Monster Energy skateboarding team visit http://www.monsterenergy.com.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

