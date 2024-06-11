Monster Army Rider Erice van Leuven Takes First Place at the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Saalfelden Leogang, Austria

"It was a crazy week, weather aside, because just two years ago, I had broken my back here, so mentally, it was a challenge." - Marine Cabirou Post this

All the way to the top! Monster Energy congratulates Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven on taking first place in the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Saalfelden Leogang, Austria, this weekend. In the Junior Women's division final, the 17-year-old from Aotearoa, New Zealand, earned her first 2024 season victory in dominant fashion, finishing 4.7 seconds ahead of the next competitor.

Also rising to the podium, 27-year-old Marine Cabirou from Millau, France, battled difficult weather and challenging course conditions to finish in fifth place in the Elite Women's division final.

From June 7-9, the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup brought the world elite of mountain bike racing to the Austrian mountains for the third race event of the 2024 season. Competition was fierce: On Saturday, grueling semifinal rounds reduced a field of 359 competitors to a mere 80 finalists. Throughout the event, riders battled heavy rainfalls that created slippery tracks and sidelined several top competitors.

In the highly competitive Junior Women's division final, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, demonstrated course control and racing IQ to qualify for the finals in third place.

When it all counted in the finals, van Leuven raised the bar by putting on a dominant performance despite the slippery course conditions after a night of heavy downpour. Finishing the Saalfelden Leogang track in 3:54.132, the Kiwi rider took the victory with a solid 4.7 seconds ahead of the next competitor.

This marks the first 2024 season victory for van Leuven, who competes as the reigning UCI Downhill Junior Women's World Champion. On the strength of her victory in Saalfelden Leogang, van Leuven rises to second place in the overall 2024 Junior Women's division rankings.

In the Elite Women's division, 27-year-old Marine Cabirou competed in Austria as a favorite after most recently taking first place in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup stop at Bielsko Biala, Poland. But Cabirou also came to Leogang with a score to settle: In her final run at the 2022 Leogang World Cup, she suffered three broken vertebrae in a shocking crash on the course's tree section.

Adding to the challenge, this year's race at Saalfelden Leogang was overshadowed by heavy rainfalls creating treacherous conditions, especially in the forest sections. In the semifinal, Cabirou battled the slick surfaces, qualifying into the final far outside podium contention in fourteenth place.

When it all came down to the wire in the finals, amid fresh rainfall, the French team rider showed her grit by rising to the podium in fifth place with a finish time of 3:49.848.

"It was a crazy week, weather aside, because just two years ago, I had broken my back here, so mentally, it was a challenge. However, I finished fifth after a really good day. I had the second fastest split in the woods section, which was the trickiest part of the track after all the rain," said Cabirou, adding: "The dark clouds kept us wondering what the weather would actually do, but it turned out to be a fair race with no rain. I'm stoked about my weekend and ready for next week in Italy!"

On that note, catch the action when the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup descends on Val di Sole, Italy, this coming weekend from June 14-16.

For more on Erice van Leuven, Marine Cabirou, and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2024 MTB season.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Monster Energy