Monster Army Rider Nik Nestoroff Takes First Place in the Men's Elite Dual Slalom at the 2024 Sea Otter Classic Mountain Bike Competition

SALINAS, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Energy congratulates 24-year-old Monster Army rider Nik Nestoroff from San Diego, California, on taking first place in the Elite Men division Dual Slalom race at the 2024 Sea Otter Classic mountain bike competition in Salinas, California. Nestoroff was joined on the podium by 32-year-old Monster Energy rider Mitch Ropelato from Utah in second place.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Monster Army rider Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, rose to second place in the Elite Men Mountainbike Downhill race.

From April 18-20, the Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental attracted bicycle fans to Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway in Salinas. The annual "celebration of cycling" featured more than 300 races in road, gravel, and mountain bike disciplines. In a festival atmosphere, the event also showcased new products in the Sea Otter Expo and live demonstrations with elite athletes.

At the Fox Racing Dual Slalom presented by Pinkbike event, 24-year-old Monster Army rider Nik Nestoroff took home the trophy and $600 in prize money. Nestoroff barged into the final by winning four consecutive duels against some of the world's top mountain bike riders.

In the final matchup of the head-to-head race competition, Nestoroff faced 32-year-old Monster Energy rider Mitch Ropelato. When all was said and done, Ropelato took second place and earned $400 in prize money with Nestoroff taking the win.

The Elite Men Mountain Bike Downhill race brought some of the best racers on the circuit to Salinas. When the dust settled, 19-year-old Monster Army rider and four-time US National Champion Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, rose to second place with a finish time of 01:56.09 minutes.

Earlier on Sunday, races in the Expert 17-18 Men Mountain Bike Downhill division saw two Monster Army riders take podium spots: Hailing from Huntington Beach, California, 18-year-old Jeffrey Ross took third place with a finish time of 02:06.25. In close pursuit, 18-year-old Gavin Tomlinson from Burbank, California, finished in fourth place with a finish time of 02:06.57.

