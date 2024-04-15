Monster Army's 14-Year-Old Rider Jess Perlmutter Takes Third Place at The Uninvited Invitational Snowboard Event at Woodward Park City

In the exclusive Uninvited Invitational snowboard competition in Park City, Utah, 14-year-old Monster Army rider Jess Perlmutter from Killington, Vermont, finished in third place in the overall women's snowboarding competition.

PARK CITY, Utah, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Energy's Annika Morgan Wins Best Trick at Invite-Only Event Morgan and Perlmutter Both Claim 'Performance Award.'

An epic weekend for women's snowboarding is a wrap! In the exclusive Uninvited Invitational snowboard competition in Park City, Utah, 14-year-old Monster Army rider Jess Perlmutter from Killington, Vermont, finished in third place in the overall women's snowboarding competition.

Also rising to the podium, 21-year-old Olympic snowboarder Annika Morgan from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, won Best Trick.

Hosted by Monster Energy team rider Jess Kimura at Woodward Park City, the Uninvited Invitational brought together a hand-picked list of women snowboarders for a boundary-pushing weekend from April 11-13. This year, 70 women dropped into the snow park to compete for $55,000 in prize money at the second iteration of the Uninvited Invitational.

Rising to the podium, 14-year-old Monster Army rider Jess Perlmutter took third place in the competition final. Stoking the crowd and judges, she combined 50-50 to 360 the cannon rail, backside 50-50 to 360 the kink rail, boardslide pretzel the long rail, and frontside boardslide 450 out. When the judges tabbed their scores, Perlmutter finished in third place overall and collected $7,000 in prize money. She also received the Subaru Rookie Award worth $1,500, and a $500 'Standout Performance' award.

Monster Energy's Annika Morgan started her weekend on a strong note when a panel of riders voted her as one of four 'Standout Performance' award winners, which came with a $500 prize. She also won the Best Trick event with a gap backside 270 to lipslide the rail for $1,500 in prize money.

Throughout the weekend, tricks such as 50-50 to backside 360 off the drop ledge, backside 270 lipslide the kink rail, huge slob air the hip, frontside boardslide pretzel the rail, and boardslide the entire kink rail pretzel 270 placed Morgan among the standout riders in Utah.

Most recently, Morgan claimed silver in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at the LAAX Open and bronze in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Freeski & Snowboard Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain.

