Monster Army's Arisa Trew Named Action Sportsperson of the Year at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards in Spain

"It's a really big achievement for me because I didn't really think I would even be here. It's really exciting, and I'm really happy," said Trew upon receiving the Laureus World Sports Award at a festive gala event in Madrid, Spain, on Monday night.

Trew performed a few skateboard tricks on the red carpet at the event, which was attended by sports greats such as tennis player Novak Djokovic, gymnast Simone Biles, and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Dedicated to recognizing excellence in sports, The Laureus World Sports Awards debuted in 2000. This year's winners were decided by a panel of 69 Laureus World Sports Academy members, including many legendary athletes.

The 25th edition of the award ceremony was held on April 22 at Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain. The Awards also nicknamed the 'Oscars of Sports,' once again honored teams and individuals for excellent achievements and sportsmanship. Previous winners include luminaries such as Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, and Serena Williams.

The competition for Action Sportsperson of the Year was heavy. When all was said and done, Monster Army's Trew clinched the title for her historic feat during the 2023 season: At the age of 13, she became the first female skateboarder to land a 720-degree aerial – performing two full spins in the air – in competition at the Tony Hawk's Vert Alert contest in Salt Lake City, Utah, in June 2023.

The trick was first performed in 1985 by skateboard icon Tony Hawk. "I look up to Tony Hawk so much," said Trew upon receiving her Laureus Award, adding: "I was pretty close to landing it for a while, and I knew at the comp I wanted to try it. He helped me and gave me some tips, so it was really cool because he's one of my idols."

Also, during the 2023 season, Trew became the first female in X Games history to win the park and vert competitions at X Games Ventura 2023 in California.

Currently supported by the Monster Army amateur support program, Trew is participating in Olympic qualifier events to represent Australia in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She will compete in upcoming qualifier events in Shanghai in May and Budapest in June.

Trew is the first female skateboarder to win the Laureus Action Sportsperson of the Year Award and the only Australian athlete to garner an award at the 2024 edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards.

This year's nominees in the Action Sportsperson of the Year category included several Monster Energy team riders: 16-year-old Women's Skateboarding Olympic silver medalist and reigning SLS Super Crown World Champion Rayssa Leal from Imperatriz, Brazil, was nominated for the second consecutive year. Also nominated for the second consecutive year, two-time surfing World Champion Filipe Toledo from Ubatuba, Brazil, counted among the 2024 finalists.

