Monster Army's Brady Baker Takes First Place in Stop Three of the 2024 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Arlington, Texas

Monster Energy congratulates Monster Army rider Brady Baker on winning the BMX Dirt competition at the 2024 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Arlington, Texas.

Podium Sweep for Team Monster Energy with Jaie Toohey Taking 2nd Place and Ryan Williams 3rd Place

3rd Place Best Trick: Ryan Williams Claims 1st Place, Joined by Baker (2nd Place) and Andy Buckworth (3rd Place)

The 2024 BMX Triple Challenge Season Concludes with Overall Championship Titles for Baker (1st Place), Williams (2nd Place), and Daniel Sandoval (3rd Place)

The 2024 season is officially a wrap! Monster Energy congratulates Monster Army rider Brady Baker on winning the BMX Dirt competition at the 2024 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Arlington, Texas. In the final stop of the 2024 season, the 21-year-old from Toms River, New Jersey, claimed his second consecutive victory of the year and won the overall series championship title.

Monster Energy swept the entire podium, with 32-year-old Australian Jaie Toohey from Lake Munmorah taking second place and 29-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, in third. The dominance continued in the spectacular Best Trick contest, with Williams taking the win, followed by Baker in second place and 33-year-old Andy Buckworth in third.

Team Monster Energy also swept the three top spots in overall standings: First place in the 2024 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge series went to Baker. Trailing only two points behind, Williams finished second place, and 29-year-old Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, landed in third place. Way to wrap up a strong season!

Presented by Monster Energy as the official title sponsor, the BMX Triple Challenge has been known as the most progressive contest series in BMX dirt for the past eight years. As a major platform, the open-invite event pitches the sport's most established athletes against up-and-comers looking to make a name for themselves. Traditionally, the three-part BMX dirt competition takes place during select Monster Energy Supercross events.

From February 23-24, the final stop in Arlington wrapped up the season outside AT&T Stadium. On a burly three-jump dirt course, the best riders on the circuit battled for a last chance to sweep the season championship title.

Riding conditions were perfect, with hardly a cloud in the sky and high temperatures. The wind was unrelenting during qualifying on Friday, but gusts settled down on Saturday. The level of riding in the semi-finals was mind-blowing, with several top-scoring runs landed.

In the final, 21-year-old Monster Army rider Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, dropped in as the top qualifier from the semis. After kicking off the year with a second-place finish in Anaheim and then clinching the win in Glendale only two weeks ago, Brady Baker continued to ride that wave in Arlington with flawless runs stacked with bangers. He earned the top spot with a jaw dropping run comprising of a backflip triple tailwhip, cashroll whip, and 720 double barspin.

Also claiming a podium spot, 32-year-old Australian Jaie Toohey from Lake Munmorah, Australia, took second place. After a few nothing-front bike flips gone awry, the best-of-three-run format benefited Jaie Toohey when he put it all together with a double backflip, nothing-front bike flip, and a quad tailwhip.

Completing the team's podium sweep, 29-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, claimed third place by landing a double backflip 360, no-hander frontflip, and double backflip on the final hit.

When the action moved into Best Trick, Williams continued to stoke the crowd by throwing down the heaviest tricks of the weekend. A mind-boggling double backflip 360 – a never-been-done trick nicknamed the "Aussie Roll" – earned A-Willy the top spot.

Baker took home second place in Best Trick, netting crucial championship points that would give him the edge for the overall season title. Buckworth took third place in the heated session.

When it came to awarding the trophies for overall winners, three Monster Energy riders took top honors in the 2024 BMX Triple Challenge series: First place went to Baker, who graduated from a young upstart to a household name within a single season. "To podium at all three stops and win the overall, it doesn't feel real," said Monster Energy's Baker.

Trailing only two points behind in season standings, Williams finished in second place, and Daniel Sandoval in third place.

