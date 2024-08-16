Monster Energy & Green Day Release Skate Film "Monsters & Saviors" Featuring Olympic Medalist Nyjah Huston

Monster Energy is proud to announce the worldwide premiere of the new skate film "Monsters & Saviors," created with the iconic California rock band, Green Day.

Monster Energy is proud to announce the worldwide premiere of the new skate film "Monsters & Saviors," created with the iconic California rock band, Green Day. In celebration of Green Day's current 'The Saviors Tour,' the eleven-minute video directed by cinematographer Russell Houghten showcases songs from the band's legendary albums Dookie and American Idiot over exclusive action footage featuring Monster Energy skateboarders, including Nyjah Huston.

Honoring Green Day's legacy in the skateboard scene, the new "Monsters & Saviors" video blends the band's signature punk sound with visuals of some of the world's best professional skateboarders in a nostalgic video.

As of today, viewers can go online and watch "Monsters & Saviors" in its entirety on the official Monster Energy YouTube Channel here. Also, make sure to catch Green Day on their massive global stadium run this summer, where they'll be playing both Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety. All dates of 'The Saviors Tour' can be found HERE.

Regarded as one of the most influential bands of the mid-1990s California punk rock scene, Green Day became a household name with the release of 1994's seminal breakout album Dookie. Green Day continued to shape and inspire the action sports community with the release of 2004's American Idiot. The band's songs were featured in skateboard video soundtracks and the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video game franchise. Earlier this year, they released their 14th studio album, Saviors.

Directed by Russell Houghten of production company Brindle Collective, "Monsters & Saviors" features distinct sections set to three of Green Day's most iconic songs: The breakout hit "Longview" accompanies a street skating section filmed on location in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The title track, "American Idiot," energizes a backyard pool section filmed in Victorville, California, with a cameo by 1970's pro skateboarder Steve Olson. Finally, "Bobby Sox" provides the soundtrack for a no-holds-barred aerial session on the "Sloanyard" mega ramp complex in Vista, California, for a not-to-be-missed video experience.

Monster Energy skateboarders featured in "Monsters & Saviors" include Jake Yanko, Nyjah Huston, Giovanni Vianna, Gabriel Fortunato, Filipe Mota, Jhancarlos Gonzalez, Fabiana Delfino, Liam Pace, Kieran Woolley, Matt Berger, Tom Schaar, Ruby Lilley, Yam Behar, Rune Glifberg, Trey Wood, Elliot Sloan, Moto Shibata, Cocona Hiraki, and Edouard Damestoy in an all-star cast of skateboard innovators, and multiple Olympic and X Games medalists.

Experience the visual spectacle for yourself! Follow the link and watch "Monsters & Saviors" in high-definition quality on YouTube here. Media representatives can find shareable social media teasers and visuals for editorial use by clicking here.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT GREEN DAY

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, "The most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests, "Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn't seem to be changing." In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 9 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared, "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day's thirteenth studio album, Father Of All... debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "Green Day's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim." In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. On January 19, '24, the band released their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, which includes hit singles, "The American Dream Is Killing Me," which reached #1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay, and "Dilemma." The album debuted at #1 on seven different Billboard charts and marked their fifth #1 in the UK. Saviors received widespread critical praise, with Rolling Stone describing it as "huge songs and snotty satire for a world on fire," while The New York Times hailed it as "a decisive, even overdetermined return to form." The New Yorker summed it up best with "It's Green Day's world now." Green Day is currently on their massive global stadium tour – The Saviors Tour – where they play Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety, along with other Saviors cuts and fan favorites. The tour will conclude on September 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.

