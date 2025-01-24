Monster Energy Athletes Bring the Heat on Day 1 of X Games Aspen 2025

"I didn't really know what I was going to do! I was just going to figure it out along the way and have fun out there! Doing it more for yourself and less for other people has been my strategy these past couple years." - Alex Hall Post this

Bringing the heat to Buttermilk Mountain! Monster Energy, the official energy drink partner of X Games, congratulates its team of freeski and snowboard athletes on a strong performance on the first day of X Games Aspen 2025.

On Thursday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of 3 medals (1 gold and 2 bronze) across three contest events at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado.

The Men's Ski Knuckle Huck event saw 26-year-old Alex Hall from Park City, Utah, claim his second career gold in the discipline. Also on Thursday night, Women's Snowboard Big Air concluded with 23-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from Wānaka, New Zealand, claiming the bronze medal. As the final event of the day, the Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe competition saw 26-year-old Ayumu Hirano from Murakami, Japan, claim the bronze medal.

Here's how the action unfolded for team Monster Energy on day one of X Games Aspen 2025:

Men's Ski Knuckle Huck: Alex Hall Takes Second Career Gold in the Discipline

The team's winning run started in the creative Men's Ski Knuckle Huck final. Using the Big Air jump's landing section for takeoff, eight of the world's most creative freeskiers showcased their trick creations for the high-energy crowd in a 20-minute jam session.

After leaving last year's Knuckle Huck event without a medal, Alex Hall dropped into the final on a mission to set the record straight. Right out the gate, the freeski innovator showcased a brand-new trick: A Switch blender body-flip 540 – sliding on his back across the knuckle, then spinning backwards – launched Hall straight to the top of the leaderboard.

Riding with no ski poles in true street style, Hall followed up with a nosebutter cork 720 shifty to establish his lead. On his final trick, Hall cemented his victory by unveiling a never-been-landed in competition switch tail-butter cork 540 pullback 360 that saw the crowd erupt in cheers. When all was said and done, Hall received the gold medal in Men's Ski Knuckle Huck, making his second career X Games medal in the discipline.

"I didn't really know what I was going to do! I was just going to figure it out along the way and have fun out there! Doing it more for yourself and less for other people has been my strategy these past couple years," said Monster Energy's Hall upon claiming the Knuckle Huck win in Aspen 2025.

Interesting trivia: Hall is only the second skier in event history to win Knuckle Huck for a second time at X Games. He joins his teammate, 26-year-old Colby Stevenson from Park City, Utah, who has also earned two Knuckle Huck gold medals.

Hall now owns 12 X Games medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze). Also watch Hall competing in Men's Ski Big Air, Slopestyle, and Street Style. Big weekend for A-Hall!

Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Claims Bronze in Epic Final

Next up, the highest level of riding ever showcased in the Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air brought spectators to their feet. In a competitive trick showcase full of 1440-degree rotations and never-been-landed tricks, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott rose to the podium in third place.

For added suspense, the final introduced a new format: Starting with a playoff round, the eight finalists took three attempts with the best score per rider deciding the final four. These four riders then received two more attempts, as scores reset, with the highest-scoring attempt deciding the winner. Perfect recipe for a legendary performance!

As the high-stakes playoff round saw several top contenders eliminated from advancing to the finals, Sadowski-Synnott held her own by unleashing a triple cork 1440 that propelled her into the final four. When it all came down to the final two attempts, Sadowski-Synnott landed her highest-scoring trick of the night on the first final trick: A backside triple cork 1440 truckdriver grab earned the Kiwi ripper 92.66 points and the bronze medal in an epic showdown.

Sadowski-Synnott now owns 10 X Games medals (5 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze). Also watch out for Sadowski-Synnott in the upcoming Women's Snowboard Slopestyle competition on Friday.

Monster Energy Men's Snowboard Super Pipe: Ayumu Hirano Earns Bronze in Dramatic Final

For the final event of the first day of X Games Aspen 2025, all eyes were on the massive snow halfpipe for the Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe competition. The level of riding? Off the charts! The field of eight finalists included multiple X Games gold medalists, Crystal Globe winners, and Olympic champions, including Ayumu Hirano.

The Men's Snowboard SuperPipe final followed the new playoff format, featuring two runs to narrow the field to four finalists. With scores resetting in the final, the best of two runs decided the winner. In other words, no room for slipping!

Earning his way into the final with strategy and big tricks, Hirano qualified into the top four by landing a perfect run stacked with Cab double cork 1080 and switch alley-oop rodeo for 86.33 points. As the level of riding escalated on final runs, Hirano suffered a heavy slam on his first attempt and found himself outside of podium contention.

Showing his true grit, Hirano rose to the challenge by stringing together a perfect run featuring a Cab double cork 1440 Weddle, frontside 1260 tuck-knee frontside grab, backside 900 Weddle, frontside double cork 1440 tailgrab, and a spectacular switch backside alley-oop double rodeo on the final wall for 92.33 points and the bronze medal.

Hirano now owns 5 X Games medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze). He has also earned one Olympic gold medal (Beijing 2022) and two silver medals (Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018) in the discipline.

Stay tuned for more X Games Aspen 2025! X Games is live all weekend, available to watch your way globally across XGames.com, YouTube, Twitch, and in the US on ESPN, ABC, and exclusive digital live stream on The Roku Channel.

Visit http://www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive updates from X Games Aspen 2025, including photos, videos, and contest results as they happen. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at Buttermilk Mountain.

