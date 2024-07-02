Monster Energy Athletes Claim Gold Medals and Sweep Podiums on Final Day of X Games Ventura 2024

"My second run started pretty good, and I finished my run and was really happy. X Games is really fun." - Arisa Trew Post this

The final day of Summer X Games is in the books! Monster Energy congratulates its BMX and skateboard athletes on a strong performance at X Games Ventura 2024 on Sunday. On the last day of competitions inside Ventura County Fairgrounds & Events Center, the Monster Energy team swept entire podiums and took home gold medals with historic performances.

Repeating her double gold medals from X Games 2023, 14-year-old Monster Army rider Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia, took the gold medal in Women's Skateboard Park as well as Women's Skateboard Vert.

In a major victory, the Monster Energy team swept the full podium in BMX Park Best Trick with 29-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, taking gold, 27-year-old Mike Varga from Oshawa, Canada, claiming silver, and 29-year-old Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, taking bronze. In a historic feat, the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street final witnessed 29-year-old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, taking gold as his 15th career gold medal and second gold for this X Games, setting a new historic record for most gold medals in skateboarding.

Continuing the winning run, Monster Energy shut down the entire podium in BMX Dirt Best Trick with 30-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, winning gold, 21-year-old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, claiming silver, and 33-year-old Jaie Toohey from Lake Munmorah, Australia, taking bronze. Announced during X Games Ventura 2024, the X Games Real MTB video competition concluded with 28-year-old Tom van Steenbergen from Canada alongside filmmaker Calvin Huth taking the gold medal.

Here's how the final day of competitions at X Games Ventura 2024 unfolded for Team Monster Energy:

Women's Skateboard Park: Arisa Trew Dominates to Victory, Defends Gold Medal

The final day of X Games Ventura 2024 started with another victory for Monster Energy in the competitive Women's Skateboard Park final. In an international field of elite athletes, 14-year-old Monster Army rider Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia, dropped in as the rider to beat after clinching gold in the event in 2023. Could she repeat the win?

Turns out, she could! After losing the handle on her first attempt, Trew secured her victory with a full pull on Run 2. Stringing together backside air from mini ramp to bowl, frontside Smith grind the corner, frontside 50-50 grind, backside air, McTwist on the extension, nosebone Indy air the center piece, mute tweak the deep end, frontside 50-50 grind the sub box, backside air transfer, frontside crooked fakie, switch backside air onto mini ramp, Half Cab mute transfer into bowl, backside lipslide revert, and Half Cab frontside noseslide revert the deep end which earned Trew 87.33 points and her second X Games gold medal in Women's Skateboard Park.

"My second run started pretty good, and I finished my run and was really happy. X Games is really fun," said Trew upon defending her gold medal at X Games Ventura 2024.

Best of all, Trew was far from done collecting medals at Summer X Games and had more in her pocket for Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick.

Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick: Full Podium Sweep with Kevin Peraza Taking Gold, Mike Varga Silver and Daniel Sandoval Bronze

The level of trick difficulty escalated in the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick final. As the world's most innovative BMX riders threw down in a 35-minute jam session, every round set the bar higher for winning tricks. When the dust settled, the Monster Energy team shut down the entire podium by taking the top three spots in the contest.

Finishing ahead of the pack, 29-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, threw down a massive flair tailwhip over the box – landing fakie from huge altitude – to clinch the X Games gold medal.

"We're all incredibly talented out here. Everyone deserves the same amount of love and respect. Everything that went down today, I can't believe it honestly. Pat Casey forever! I love you guys!" said Peraza upon claiming BMX Park Best Trick gold on Sunday.

The win marked Peraza's second gold medal of the weekend after already taking the win in BMX Street on Friday and his third medal at X Games Ventura 2024, counting Saturday's silver in BMX Park. Peraza now owns 11 X Games medals (7 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze).

Taking the silver medal, 27-year-old Mike Varga dropped into the session fresh off a bronze medal in BMX Dirt on Saturday. In the no-holds-barred Best Trick session, the Canadian raised the bar by landing a tailwhip cork 900 to claim the silver medal. Varga now owns 6 X Games medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze). Rounding out the podium sweep, 29-year-old Daniel Sandoval disrupted the session by landing an absolute beast of a trick: A high-flying flair tailwhip-to-tailwhip left the crowd in disbelief and earned Sandoval the bronze medal. Sandoval now owns eight X Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze). Way to sweep the podium!

Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street: Nyjah Huston Wins His Second Gold at X Games Ventura 2024 and Sets A New Record for Most X Games Gold Medals in Skateboarding (15)

The kind of historic milestone only witnessed at X Games unfolded in the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street final. After finishing outside podium contention at X Games 2023, Nyjah Huston returned to his winning ways by taking gold as his 15th career gold medal, setting a new historic record for most gold medals in skateboarding.

On his second run, Huston locked in the top spot with a high score of 92.33 points. Never one to play it safe, the winningest skateboarder of all time upped the ante on his third and final run to lock in the victory: A 360 kickflip the Euro Gap, nollie heelflip backside lipslide the big rail, frontside kickflip the bump, five-0 grind fakie the quarter, Half Cab kickflip the bump, backside 180 nosegrind the rail, gap kickflip to frontside boardslide the sunglasses rail, kickflip backside lipslide the Jersey barrier, and frontside nosegrind the VW roof gap earned Huston 95.00 points and the gold medal, his second at X Games Ventura 2024.

"I love X Games because it's the O.G. skate contest and the O.G. action sports event. I started skating X Games when I was eleven years old. It's always good vibes out here on the course. There's always the gnarliest ripping going down. It's the best!" said Huston upon claiming gold in Men's Skateboard Street at X Games Ventura 2024.

Sunday's Men's Skateboard Street gold marks Huston's 15th career gold medal, breaking his previous tie with skateboarder Bob Burnquist for most gold medals in skateboarding. In the big picture, the Team USA Olympic athlete is now tied with snowboarder Shaun White and BMX rider Garrett Reynolds for the most gold medals in any sport. Speaking on the record, Huston said: "This is the tie right now. But we're not done! We still got some good years left!" Huston now owns 23 X Games medals (15 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze).

Women's Skateboard Park: Arisa Trew Wins Second Gold at X Games Ventura 2024

The gold medal run continued in the Women's Skateboard Vert final, as 14-year-old Monster Army rider Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia, dropped in as the podium favorite. At X Games 2023, Trew shook the action sports world by claiming double gold in Skateboard Park and Vert in her rookie appearance. Could she repeat the historic feat? Absolutely!

On her first run of the session, Trew cemented herself into first place by stringing together an alley-oop method air, huge McTwist, frontside nosebone air, body varial McTwist, varial lien air, Madonna, backside 360 Indy, frontside Cab tail, frontside crooked fakie, frontside Half Cab noseslide revert for 87.00 points.

"I feel really good about this weekend. This contest has really been so good and fun," said Trew upon claiming gold in Women's Skateboard Vert at X Games Ventura 2024.

After earning two gold medals in a single day at X Games Ventura 2024, Trew now owns four X Games medals (4 gold). The young skateboarding phenom is the first female skateboarder to land a 720 aerial, 900 aerial, and switch McTwist, and will represent Australia in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Also rising to the podium, 17-year-old Monster Army recruit Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, displayed stylish airs and technical liptricks to claim the bronze medal. Her highest-scoring third run included frontside benihana, backside Japan air, frontside body varial benihana, Madonna, backside method, kickflip Indy air, backside ollie, frontside nosegrind to lipslide, feeble grind fakie, fakie frontside shove-it stalefish, and frontside noseblunt for 85.66 points and third place.

BMX Dirt Best Trick: Monster Energy Sweeps Podium with Ryan Williams Defending Gold Medal, Brady Baker Taking Silver, and Jaie Toohey Bronze

The 70th edition of X Games ended with another podium shutdown for the team in BMX Dirt Best Trick. This marked the fourth time Monster Energy riders took all three top spots in a discipline this weekend. When the dust settled after a history-making jam session on the BMX Dirt course, 2023's gold medal winner, nine-time X Games medalist Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, ranked above the competition. Claiming first place once again, Williams landed the world's first double backflip 360 lookback to claim the gold medal.

"I've been practicing that thing for three months straight, waiting to unleash it here!" said Williams upon winning BMX Dirt Best Trick at X Games Ventura 2024, adding: "Yes guys we never gave up. Third time's the charm. Keep sending it! Let's go!" Williams now owns 10 X Games medals (8 gold, 2 silver).

Securing second place in the podium sweep, 21-year-old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, stoked the fans with a new trick creation of his own: A never-been-done Cashroll tailwhip tuck no-hander earned Baker silver as the second X Games medal of the weekend after already claiming gold in BMX Dirt on Saturday. Baker now owns 3 X Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver). Joining the podium in third place, 33-year-old Jaie Toohey from Lake Munmorah, Australia, raised the bar with a mind-boggling nothing-front bike flip to tailwhip to earn the bronze medal in this next-level showcase. Toohey now owns five X Games medals (2 silver, 3 bronze).

X Games Real MTB: Tom van Steenbergen Wins X Games Gold in Video Contest

One more thing! The X Games Real MTB video competition concluded with 28-year-old Tom van Steenbergen from Canada, alongside filmmaker Calvin Huth taking the gold medal. In the annual competition that has been contested since 2021, five mountain bike riders and filmmakers submitted 90-second video clips for a chance to win X Games medals and prize money. When the expert jury chose the winners, Steenbergen and Huth emerged in the gold-medal spot. Fans also had a chance to vote on their favorite video, winners will be announced in an X Games live show on July 23. Watch Steenbergen's gold medal video here.

And that's a wrap for X Games Ventura 2024. Congrats to the Monster Energy team on 30 medals in this premium event. Way to Unleash the Beast!

Didn't catch the live stream? X Games fans in the United States who missed the action at X Games Ventura 2024 can re-watch all live broadcasts on the official X Games YouTube channel.

