Monster Energy Athletes Claim Podium Spots on Day 1 of X Games Chiba 2024

CHIBA, Japan, Sept. 21, 2024 Monster Energy congratulates its Skateboard athletes on earning medals in key events at X Games Chiba 2024.

Tom Schaar Claims Bronze Medal in Men's Skateboard Park Final

Japanese Team Rider Liz Akama Takes Third Place in Women's Skateboard Street

Nyjah Huston Earns Bronze Medal in Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick

The third X Games in Japan is off to a hot start! Monster Energy congratulates its Skateboard athletes on earning medals in key events at X Games Chiba 2024. On the first day of medal competitions inside Makuhari Messe stadium, Monster Energy riders claimed three bronze medals across three skateboard competitions in the 71st edition of X Games.

In the competitive Men's Skateboard Vert final, 25-year-old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, took bronze on the final run of the contest. The Women's Skateboard Street final saw 15-year-old Liz Akama from Miyagi, Japan, claim bronze as her sixth consecutive X Games medal. The Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick concluded with 29-year-old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, taking bronze with a technical trick.

On Saturday, the crowd inside the sold-out Makuhari Messe event center witnessed four medal finals and a musical performance by IMP. Here's a full breakdown of how Saturday unfolded for Monster Energy athletes at X Games Chiba 2024:

Men's Skateboard Vert: Team USA's Tom Schaar Claims Bronze on Final Run

Contested as the first medal event of X Games Chiba 2024, the Men's Skateboard Vert final featured an elite roster of Olympic athletes and multiple X Games gold medalists. In this elite field, 25-year-old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, dropped in as a podium favorite after claiming the gold medal in the discipline at X Games Ventura 2024 and silver at X Games Chiba 2023.

As the showdown between the ten qualified riders commenced, several riders – including Schaar – faced difficulty putting a perfect run together. Although he had qualified into the final as the top contestant, he suddenly found himself outside of podium contention when his fourth and final run rolled around.

Showing grace under pressure, Schaar landed alley-oop backside 540 melon, backside 540 tailgrab, alley-oop heelflip Indy nosebone, frontside nosegrind, kickflip Indy to fakie, Cab 720 tailgrab, alley-oop backside lipslide, kickflip body varial 540, bigspin backside lipslide, backside 360 tailgrab fakie, and fakie 5-0 grind for 89.00 points and the bronze medal.

Schaar now owns 13 X Games medals (2 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze). The Team USA rider will also compete in Sunday's Skateboard Vert Best Trick. Also watch for Schaar in the Men's Skateboard Park final, especially after he recently claimed silver in the discipline at the Paris 2024 Games this summer. Stay tuned!

Women's Skateboard Street: Liz Akama Claims Bronze as Sixth Career X Games Medal

The level of riding stayed elite in the Women's Skateboard Street final. At the mere age of 15, Liz Akama from Miyagi, Japan, already owned five X Games medals before X Games Chiba 2024 and did not miss the podium in her last three X Games competitions.

Holding her own in a high-stakes final session, Akama put together backside Smith grind the rail, 180 to fakie 50-50 on bump to ledge, frontside bigspin the bank, backside lipslide the small rail, Barley grind 180 (frontside 180 to switch Smith grind) on flat bar, and frontside 270 to switch frontside boardslide the rail for 83.00 points and the bronze medal.

Akama now owns six X Games medals (3 silver, 3 bronze). She also claimed silver at the Paris 2024 Games this summer.

Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick: Nyjah Huston Takes Bronze

The Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick featured seven of the world's most innovative skateboarders in a 20-minute jam session. Credited with owning the most X Games gold medals in skateboarding at 15 medals, 29-year-old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, hit the course as a favorite after winning the event at X Games Ventura 2024.

As the action got underway on the Chiba street course, riders singled out the big stair set handrail as the spot to land their highest-scoring and most innovative tricks. On his fourth attempt, Huston locked down a half-Cab kickflip to crooked grind on the rail to earn the bronze medal.

Huston now owns 24 X Games medals (15 gold, five silver, four bronze). He is now tied with BMX rider Dave Mirra for the second-most X Games medals ever. Make sure to tune in when Huston returns on Sunday with another shot at expanding his record-setting medal collection in the Men's Skateboard Street event.

Please note: Initially scheduled as the final event of the night, the Moto X Best Trick final was postponed to Sunday due to heavy winds. On that note, stay tuned for another epic day of competitions at X Games Chiba 2024!

