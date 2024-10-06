Monster Energy Athletes Claim Victories in Final Race of 2024 WHOOP UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup Season in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

"Wow, that was wild! I went from taking the break to welcome my baby to the world to getting the green light to come here and finish my season to somehow taking the win on this legendary track and hectic conditions. That was pretty emotional." - Troy Brosnan Post this

Earns 2nd Place in 2024 Season

Monster Army Rider Erice van Leuven Takes Victory in Junior Women's Race and 2024 Championship, Defends 2023 Junior Women's Championship Title

Ending the season with a massive finish! Monster Energy congratulates its mountain bike team riders on taking key victories in the WHOOP UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. In the final race of the 2024 season, riders also earned wins and podium spots in the 2024 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup.

In the Elite Men's Downhill race, 30-year-old Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, South Australia, defied rain and intense competition to bring home the victory and finish second in the 2024 World Cup rankings. The Elite Women division race concluded with 27-year-old Marine Cabirou from Millau, France, in first place to claim second place in the season standings.

Officially ending a dominant season, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, won the final race on the 2024 roster after already securing the overall 2024 Season World Cup Championship title in the previous event. Also rising to the podium, Monster Army rider Kale Cushman from Old Town, Maine, completed the race in third place.

From October 4-6, the 2024 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series concluded with the season's final race contested in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. High in the Laurentians mountains near Quebec City, the legendary track has been hosting the UCI World Cup since 1998, making it the longest-running venue on the circuit.

This weekend, pro mountain bikers from around the globe competed for the downhill and cross-country championships. A total of 654 athletes from 33 countries entered various competitions, with Monster Energy riders rising to the top in key events.

In the Elite Men's Downhill race, it all came down to final runs amid constant rain and challenging track conditions. Dropping in as the top qualifier and final rider of the weekend, Troy Brosnan battled the elements to finish in first place.

With a total time of 3:54.003, Brosnan secured the win only 0.062 seconds ahead of the next rider. The win is even more special after the birth of Brosnan's first child, only six weeks before the event.

"Wow, that was wild! I went from taking the break to welcome my baby to the world to getting the green light to come here and finish my season to somehow taking the win on this legendary track and hectic conditions, said Brosnan. That was pretty emotional. The run went perfectly in the mud, and the track was great even in practice. I came into the weekend to have some fun, and the pace was there, so I went for it after a good semi-final result. I can't believe that paid off! I'm still at a loss for words. Thank you, everyone; what a day!"

After a successful season, Brosnan finished second in the 2024 World Cup rankings with 1317 points on the leaderboard.

Speaking of the 2024 World Cup standings, 28-year-old team rider Amaury Pierron from Brioude, France, missed the Mont-Sainte-Anne race due to a broken hand. However, with 1317 points secured during the season, the Frenchman took third place in the 2024 World Cup Championships.

Switching gears to the Elite Women's division, the season's final race saw the return to the winner's circle of French team rider Marine Cabirou. Mastering the slippery rocks and roots along the Canadian trail with expert handling, Cabirou finished first with a 4:27.495 overall time.

"I'm super stoked that I won today after such a hard week," said Cabirou. "The track is really rough, and the conditions today were not easy. It was very slippery and wet, so I couldn't push as hard as I wanted to and couldn't stay in line on the rocks. I couldn't believe I had won once it was all done! It wasn't easy. What a great way to end the season here in Quebec!"

On the strength of her victory, Cabirou ended her 2024 UCI World Cup season in second place with 143 points.

In other big news, the Junior Women's division saw Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven finish a dominant season with a victory at Mont-Sainte-Anne to defend her World Championship title. Technically, van Leuven had already secured the Overall 2024 Season World Cup win on August 31 in Andorra due to her unstoppable season performance.

In a race overshadowed by challenging and wet track conditions, van Leuven demonstrated her control and racing IQ by navigating every turn with precision. While several top competitors crashed out of contention, the New Zealand rider finished the race in 4:46.007, almost five seconds ahead of the next competitor.

"I'm really happy to finish the season with the overall secured and a win," said van Leuven. "I had a crash in my race run, which had me wondering if I had thrown my run away, but my time was good enough to hold onto the win. The weekend went super well, and the track is insane! I came into it just trying to enjoy my last Junior race, and it exceeded my expectations! I'm very stoked to close the season like this. Thank you for all the support!"

On the strength of a standout season in which she won five World Cups, van Leuven clinched the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup overall title with 350 points. In the process, van Leuven became the first Junior division rider since Vali Höll in 2018/19 to take back-to-back titles.

Also rising to the podium, Monster Army rider Kale Cushman from Old Town, Maine, completed the race in third place with a finish time of 4:59.913.

Congrats to all Monster Energy athletes on a strong 2024 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup season!

For more on Troy Brosnan, Marine Cabirou, Erice van Leuven, Amaury Pierron, Kale Cushman, and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from our mountain bike pros.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter

SOURCE Monster Energy