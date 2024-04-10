Monster Energy Mountain Bike Team Riders Claim Podium Spots in Key Races at the New Monster Energy Pro DH Series Round 1 in Zirconia, North Carolina

"It's good to have great competition and a good track! These early-season races are crucial for getting the speed up, and it was a super fun event! A great turnout of competitors, and it seems like everyone is thrilled on the new series. - Luca Shaw Post this

Round 1 of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series is a wrap! Monster Energy congratulates its team of mountain bike athletes on claiming podium spots in key races at the MTB Downhill competition in Zirconia, North Carolina.

From April 5-7, the first round of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series brought 375 registered athletes to Ride Rock Creek Bike Park in Zirconia, North Carolina. The new US Downhill Mountain Bike Championship features pro and amateur racing classes and consists of four events, including the Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking at Killington Resort.

In this weekend's Pro Men Division Downhill Race in Zirconia, 21-year-old Monster Army rider Austin Dooley from Riverside, California, took second place by finishing the challenging track in 1:51.205, less than a second behind the winner.

"Solid weekend out at the first round of the Pro Downhill Series. The field was so stacked, and the conditions were mint all weekend. Stoked to end it all off with a second place and get to stand on the box with Dakotah and Luca," said Monster Army's Dooley in North Carolina.

Dooley was joined on the podium by 27-year-old Monster Energy team rider Luca Shaw from Hendersonville, North Carolina, in third place. Blazing through the course, Shaw finished fractions of a second behind his teammate in 1:51.511.

"It's good to have great competition and a good track! These early-season races are crucial for getting the speed up, and it was a super fun event! A great turnout of competitors, and it seems like everyone is thrilled on the new series; I'm stoked for some more racing soon!" said Monster Energy's Shaw.

Also rising to the podium was 19-year-old Monster Army rider Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, who finished in fourth place. When the dust settled, the four-time US National Champ finished the Ride Rock Creek track in 1:52.153.

The Pro Women Division race ended with Monster Army rider Erice Van Leuven from New Zealand Taking third place with a finish time of 2:13.000. She was joined on the podium by Monster Army rider Abby Ronca from the United States with a final time of 2:18.302.

In a battle of young talent, the Cat 1 Jr Men 17-18 Division concluded with a full podium sweep for Monster Army team riders. Taking the win, 17-year-old Lucas Dedora from New York State finished in first place with a final time of 1:54.024. Rising to second place, 18-year-old Gavin Tomlinson from Burbank, California, finished close behind with a 1:54.814 time. Completing the sweep, 16-year-old Ryder Lawrence from Menifee, California, took third place by finishing the track in 1:57.060. Congrats to all the time riders on these epic results!

Next up, stay tuned for the second round of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series from May 24-26 at Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey, one of the longest-standing national race venues in the country.

One more win! Monster Energy team rider Camille Balanche from Le Locle, Switzerland, took first place in the French Cup DH Des Roches at Saint-Dié-Des-Vosges, France. With a finish time of 2:30.524, Balanche took the win in the Elite Women Downhill race. This marks her first pre-season race since she injured herself last year. Welcome back!

For more on Luca Shaw, Camille Balanche, Austin Dooley, Lucas Dedora, Gavin Tomlinson, Ryder Lawrence, Erice Van Leuven, and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from our mountain bike pros and amateurs.

About Pro Downhill Series

Born from the Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking and with the support of key partners, we are excited to launch the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series in 2024. This series features both professional and amateur-level downhill mountain bike racing across the United States. All races are fully sanctioned, and the series is recognized as the Official USA Cycling National Downhill Series. Please visit http://www.prodownhillseries.com.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

