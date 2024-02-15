Monster Energy Returns To Street League Skateboarding With a New Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

"Monster Energy is stoked to support the future of SLS and skateboarding with this renewed partnership," - Mitch Covington, SVP Sports Marketing, Monster Energy Post this

Monster and SLS share a longstanding history, encompassing both the League and athletes. Notably, Monster sponsors six-time SLS champion Nyjah Huston, as well as reigning Men's and Women's Super Crown champions Rayssa Leal and Giovanni Vianna. The recent partnership presents an exciting opportunity for Monster and SLS to engage in global collaborations, leveraging the diversity of the SLS roster, the varied locations of events, and the increasing popularity of the sport.

"Monster Energy, a foundational SLS partner, has been instrumental in the evolution of skate and action sports more broadly," said Matt Cohn, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. "We are thrilled about Monster Energy's renewed partnership with SLS in a multi-year agreement, a clear commitment to the community, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. As we continue to grow the league and invest in our athletes, we could not ask for a better partner to collaborate with to support skateboarding globally."

"From day one, Street League Skateboarding has been dedicated to showcasing the progression of street skating in an authentic format. Over the years, SLS has pushed the boundaries of the sport and remains the platform for the world's best riders to compete for the Super Crown. Monster Energy is stoked to support the future of SLS and skateboarding with this renewed partnership," said Mitch Covington, SVP of Sports Marketing at Monster Energy.

The SLS and Monster partnership comes on the heels of SLS' re-envisioned and expanded 2024 SLS Championship Tour. The 2024 SLS Championship Tour opener will begin in Paris, France at the brand-new Adidas Arena on February 24th and will serve as the first of eight total Championship Tour events in 2024. The roster will feature four international Majors and three brand-new APEX challenge events, each following a point standings award basis.

SLS will follow a once-per-month scheduling format from February through May and September through December of this year. The competition schedule will pause following the series' May 25th event as the 2024 Paris Olympics commence, then resume on September 7th. The 2024 SLS season will culminate with its eighth and final event, the two-day SLS Super Crown in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 14-15th.

The season will also offer the largest prize purse in SLS history, totaling $1.8 million, including a $100,000 prize for its Super Crown champion – the largest single event prize in skate. SLS will split the prizes equally between male and female winners throughout the season.

The new SLS Apex event format aims to challenge, innovate, elevate, and advance competitive skateboarding by expanding the Championship Tour. The condensed model at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, will feature classic street spots, providing extra opportunities for the world's best skateboarders to showcase never-been-done tricks. UFC and SLS connect under the motto, "Fight Club meets Street Skateboarding." Each of SLS's 2024 APEX events will feature eight men and eight women per competition – six of the world's best skaters, plus two wild card spots, continuing SLS's commitment to opportunity in the sport. Points accumulated at SLS APEX events will contribute to overall standings across the SLS Championship Tour, determining eligibility for participation in the SLS Super Crown.

For more Street League Skateboarding news, including updates on the Championship Tour, go to http://www.streetleague.com and follow Street League Skateboarding on Instagram and Facebook. SLS events can be streamed live and free on Rumble Sports at https://rumble.com/sls.

For more information, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the action sports season continues.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT STREET LEAGUE SKATEBOARDING

Since its inception in 2010, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) has propelled street skateboarding from a collection of independent, standalone events to a renowned global series. As pioneers of street skateboarding's premium qualification system and competition format, SLS offers an amateur-to-professional pathway and creates thrilling live events across the globe. The SLS Championship Tour is recognized as the world's premier professional street skateboarding competition. Events take place on custom-built, one-of-a-kind, SLS-certified plazas in major cities around the world, with the best in the sport competing for the highest stakes. For more information, visit StreetLeague.com.

THRILL ONE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment is a next-generation content company that thrives at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. Established in 2020, Thrill One brings together the dynamic resources of Nitro Circus, Nitrocross, Street League Skateboarding (SLS), and Superjacket Productions. Dedicated to the creation of awe-inspiring action sports events and original content, Thrill One is powered by a roster of the most audacious athletes, exceptional talent, and forward-thinking brands. Our mission is to deliver heart-pounding experiences and captivating content to audiences worldwide. Thrill One Sports & Entertainment is proud to maintain one of the most substantial aggregate social media followings in the world of sports and lifestyle entertainment, with over 40 million dedicated followers across our brand pages and channels. Visit thrillone.com for additional information.

