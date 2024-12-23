Monster Energy Snow Sports Athletes Claim Victories and Podium Spots at X Games Street Style Pro at Copper Mountain

Monster Energy congratulates its team of freeski and snowboard athletes on victories and podium finishes in the first-ever X Games Street Style Pro at Copper Mountain.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo., Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new snow sports event dedicated to innovative street style! Monster Energy congratulates its team of freeski and snowboard athletes on victories and podium finishes in the first-ever X Games Street Style Pro at Copper Mountain.

In the Men's Ski Street Style final, 27-year-old Colby Stevenson from Park City, Utah, took the win in a field of freeski innovators. Joining Stevenson on the podium, 26-year-old Alex Hall from Park City, Utah, claimed second place in the final.

The Women's Snowboard Street Style competition concluded with 15-year-old Monster Army rider Lily Dhawornvej from Frisco, Colorado, claiming third place and an invite to compete at X Games Aspen 2025.

From December 20-21, the X Games Street Style Pro at Copper Mountain featured the world's most innovative freeski and snowboard athletes in a series of street competitions. Supported by Monster Energy as a headline sponsor, X Games expands its roster of premier action sports events with this new addition, contested during the 2024 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain.

The weekend's competitions were 30-minute jam sessions on a street course with urban obstacles. Each event featured 10 athletes, who were judged on trick difficulty, execution, progression, and variety of course use.

Here's how the action unfolded for Team Monster Energy on Copper Mountain this weekend:

Men's Ski Street Style: Colby Stevenson Takes First Place, Alex Hall in Second Place

The Monster Energy Team's winning run started in the Men's Ski Street Style final with Colby Stevenson putting on a dominant performance. Digging deep into his bag of technical tricks, Stevenson hit the course with 270 on the rooftop 270 off transfer to rail, and rightside 450 switch on the final rail.

In the jam session judged on overall impression, Stevenson made the strongest impact and took home the victory in the inaugural street-style event.

Also rising to the podium, Alex Hall showed his full repertoire of creative street moves. Using the entire course, Hall transferred from wallride to rail via 450 on 270 off, switch 270 tail tap, switch up to pretzel 270, and a drift on double switch up on the final rail. When all was said and done, the judges awarded Hall second place for his technical showcase.

Women's Snowboard Street Style: Monster Army Rider Lily Dhawornvej Takes 3rd Place.

The Women's Snowboard Street Style competition saw the rise of a rookie to the podium: In a breakout performance, 15-year-old Monster Army rider Lily Dhawornvej from Frisco, Colorado, stoked the crowd (and judges) with technical tricks and creative transfers.

Standout tricks such as a technical 50-50 the rail to front flip, 50-50 gap to lipslide pretzel, boardslide the kink rail, and 50-50 to 360 the rooftop rail earned Dhawornvej third place as well as an invite to compete at X Games Aspen 2025. Lily Dhawornvej – remember the name!

