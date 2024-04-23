Monster Energy Snowboard Athletes Release Visually Stunning "Green Hour" Video

"We had this vision or this idea to go up to the Arctic Circle and capture probably some of the most magical things on this planet, The Northern Lights… and snowboard underneath it." - Ståle Sandbech Post this

Released to global audiences today across Monster Energy's social media channels, the high-definition edit features professional snowboarders Ståle Sandbech, Torgeir Bergrem, and Rene Rinnekangas on an epic journey to visually capture snowboarding like it's never been documented before.

"We had this vision or this idea to go up to the Arctic Circle and capture probably some of the most magical things on this planet, The Northern Lights… and snowboard underneath it," said Monster Energy's Sandbech about the project.

Also known as aurora borealis, the Northern Lights cover the entire sky in brilliant lights that take the form of rays, curtains, and dynamic flickers. Explaining the challenges behind capturing the phenomenon, Sandbech said: "To go chase the Northern Lights, you have to go to remote places. Deep into the mountains and wait patiently in the dark."

The wait is officially over! Viewers can now go online and watch "Green Hour" in all its visual glory on the official Monster Energy YouTube Channel here.

Directed and edited by professional snowboard cinematographer Marcus Skin, "Green Hour" is the result of a four-year journey that started before the pandemic. The film first set course for the Northern Lights in 2020 when a crew of snowboarders and filmers began capturing snowboard footage in Tromsø, part of Norway's Arctic Circle. But then the world shut down and battling through Covid restrictions and Olympic contest seasons, the team now finally achieved their dream of snowboarding under the insane Northern Lights.

"Green Hour" was captured on video by pro snowboard filmers Marcus Skin, Nikolai Schirmer, Christian Bjønness, Spencer Whiting (aka Gimbal God), and Rasmus Bjerkan with supporting still photography by Frode Sandbech.

The ambitious project, spearheaded by Ståle Sandbech and his brother Frode, began in early 2020 with a plan to film a unique snowboard video under the Northern Lights. The original crew consisted of the Sandbechs alongside Rinnekangas and filmers Schirmer and Whiting. Schirmer acted as a local guide on excursions that came close to catching the Northern Lights but yielded no results. Once international travel bans and border closings took hold in March 2020 with the COVID lockdown, the plan was suspended, but the spark and drive to complete the project remained.

"After being shut down by Covid, we decided to go back a few years later," said Monster Energy's Sandbech. "We teamed up with Torgeir [Bergrem] hoping to find what we were looking for." In late 2023, the crew made a final push and found the Northern Lights in the Arctic skies.

Released today, "Green Hour" shows the crew battling extreme cold, complete darkness, and wildly fluctuating weather patterns in their quest to light up the night and bring the heat to the backcountry. Plus, the elusive nature of the Northern Lights—a light flare can disappear from the sky in a matter of seconds—kept riders and the film crew on their toes. Ultimately, they were rewarded with never-been-seen footage of snowboard aerials and trick combinations on kicker ramps and natural terrain under magical green-tinted skies.

Set to the tunes of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the video alternates wide-format panoramic shots with follow-up camera footage courtesy of Spencer Whiting (aka Gimbal God) for an immersive experience. As the Northern Lights illuminate the skies in flashes of vibrant green, the resulting visuals are nothing short of breathtaking.

But better to experience the visual spectacle for yourself! Follow the link and watch "Green Hour" in high-definition quality on YouTube here.

