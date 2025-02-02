Monster Energy Sweeps the Podium Again at the BMX Triple Challenge in Glendale

Monster Energy dominates once again with a consecutive podium sweep at the second stop of the 2025 BMX Triple Challenge in Glendale, Arizona.

Monster Energy dominates once again with a consecutive podium sweep at the second stop of the 2025 BMX Triple Challenge in Glendale, Arizona. Monster Energy's Ryan Williams (RWilly) claims back-to-back first-place victories, Monster Army's Kaden Stone lands in second while also taking home Best Trick, and Monster Energy's Mike Varga rounds out the podium in third.

Presented by Monster Energy, the BMX Triple Challenge is the premier dirt jump contest series, bringing the biggest tricks and top riders to stadiums alongside Supercross. The Glendale event delivered no shortage of progressive riding, with each finalist pushing the boundaries of what's possible on dirt.

"The BMX Triple Challenge is no joke anymore. You can't pull punches—it's all out from qualifications to finals. If you don't step it up, you get left behind," said Williams. "I felt like I was just throwing tricks at the wall and seeing what stuck with the judges. Going into finals, I knew I had to step it up, so I wanted to get my first run in from qualifiers to keep a solid score on the board. But after the first round of runs in the finals, I knew that wasn't going to cut it. I had to step it up."

Williams sealed the victory with an insane run, executing a frontflip inward flip, followed by a frontflip kickless tailwhip-to-tailwhip back—the trick that won him Best Trick in Anaheim—before finishing with a cashroll on the last set.

Monster Army's Stone countered with a twister barspin, triple tailwhip, and 720 double barspin, securing second place. He then threw down another twister barspin to win Best Trick. Varga set the bar early with a double flip into a 720 on the middle set before stepping it up with a 720 double whip on the final jump, securing third place.

"Dubby [Kaden Stone] is chasing my heels," added Williams. "I feel like he's always just behind me. I mean, he beat me in Best Trick, so that's going to give him a few extra points. I don't know where we're sitting, but he will definitely be close enough to beat me if he does well in Arlington, and I can't put it together. I've got to still be on my A-game, and I'm going to go home and put in some work while hanging out with my son."

Williams' ability to pull off high-difficulty tricks with precision and consistency has made him the rider to beat this season. Stone's rapid progression and technical mastery continue to impress, while Varga's big air and trick variety keep him in podium contention.

With two stops down and one more to go, the BMX Triple Challenge heads to Arlington, Texas, on February 22, where the world's best BMX riders will battle for the final event title of the season.

