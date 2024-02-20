Monster Energy Team Riders Claim Podium Spots in the 10th Anniversary Edition of Cannonball Mountain Bike Festival at Thredbo Resort, Australia

Monster Energy congratulates its mountain bike team on claiming wins and podium spots in the iconic Cannonball Mountain Bike Festival at Thredbo Resort, Australia.

THREDBO, Australia, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing the stoke to a legendary MTB festival! Monster Energy congratulates its mountain bike team on claiming wins and podium spots in the iconic Cannonball Mountain Bike Festival at Thredbo Resort, Australia. In the 10th Anniversary Edition of the event, the team claimed trophies and top-three finishes in downhill races and Best Trick competitions.

Connor Fearon Takes 3rd Place in Elite Pro Men's Oakley Australian Open Downhill

Jack Moir Finishes in 3rd Place in Elite Pro Men's Osprey All-Mountain Assault

Monster Army's Oliver Colthup Claims Win in U17 Division in Oakley Australian Open Downhill

Monster Army Rider Dane Folpp Wins Best Trick Trophy in Deity Best Whip Wars

From February 12-17, the 2024 Cannonball MTB Festival, presented by Boost Mobile, attracted 800 competitors and thousands of spectators to Australia's Snowy Mountains. With Monster Energy as the energy drink sponsor, Thredbo Resort is known for offering some of the best terrain on the Australian continent. The resort has hosted the iconic MTB event for the past 10 years.

The official action kicked off on Tuesday, February 13, with the Osprey All-Mountain Assault enduro racing event. At a length of 3.7 miles, the rugged track challenged riders with steep climbs, rock rolls, and tight switchbacks.

In the highly contested Pro Men's division, Monster Energy's Jack Moir from Morisset Park, Australia, entered the race as a certified podium threat. When the dust settled, the 30-year-old former National Champion finished the course in third place with a finish time of 6:06.779.

The action shifted to the Oakley Australian Open Downhill as the biggest attraction of an intense racing week. Over 3000 spectators showed up to witness some of the world's top pros battle the iconic Cannonball Downhill trail.

In the Pro Men's division, 30-year-old Connor Fearon from Adelaide, Australia, dropped in as a top competitor. Putting his versatile riding skills and racing IQ on full display, Fearon finished in third place with a total time of 5:04.224. Fearon also finished in third place in the weekend's overall rankings, including points from All-Mountain, Downhill, Flow Motion, and Dual Slalom disciplines, with a total score of 434 points.

The team also scored big in the young amateur division. Rising all the way to the top, 16-year-old Monster Army rider Oliver Colthup claimed first place in the U17 Division of the Oakley Australian Open Downhill. Barging through the course ahead of the field, Colthup took the win by finishing the course in 5:12.882. For perspective: His finish time would have ranked in 14th place overall in the Elite Pro Men's division!

Supported by the Monster Army amateur development program, Colthup is the 2023 U17 Oceania DH Champion and, in 2022, finished the season as Australia's U15 National DH Champion. Watch out for this kid!

Rounding out an epic weekend in the anniversary edition of the Cannonball Mountain Bike Festival, the high-energy Deity Whip Wars event shifted the focus from racing to technical freestyle tricks. In front of a stoked crowd, Monster Army Rider Dane Folpp soared above the rest of the pack. The 16-year-old from Australia finessed a front flip over the jump to claim the win in the Best Trick event.

Congratulations to the team on these great results, and major congratulations to the crew at Thredbo Resort on the tenth anniversary of the epic Cannonball Mountain Bike Festival!

