Monster Energy, The Official Energy Drink Partner of X Games Chiba 2024, Is Ready to Bring the Heat to Japan with Roster of Top Competing Athletes

The world's premier showcase in action sports competition will return to Japan for the third consecutive year in just a few days.

Are you ready for X Games Mode? The world's premier showcase in action sports competition will return to Japan for the third consecutive year in just a few days. From September 20-22, X Games Chiba 2024 will stoke fans with history-making performances across Skateboard, BMX, and Moto X disciplines inside Makuhari Messe stadium in Chiba, Japan.

Monster Energy, the official energy drink partner of X Games, is ready to send its team of world-class athletes to X Games Chiba 2024. This release announces the official line-up of competing athletes for the event, ready to Unleash the Beast in Japan.

X Games Chiba 2024 marks the 71st edition of the X Games since its inception in 1995. Featuring 85 elite athletes from 16 countries, the event will showcase competitions for 33 medals in 11 events across BMX, Moto X, and Skateboarding disciplines.

For the first time, competitions will commence indoors at Makuhari Messe stadium. How to watch: All competitions will be streamed live internationally on the official X Games YouTube page.

Monster Energy is ready to bring the stoke to this invite-only event with an elite roster of riders, including defending X Games gold medalists, upcoming rookies, and medal-winning Olympians. Look out for the following Monster Energy athletes at X Games Chiba 2024:

The big spectacle in Japan kicks off on Friday, September 20, with eliminations in key BMX and skateboarding events inside Makuhari Messe stadium.

Saturday at X Games Chiba 2024 will start awarding medals with a crowd favorite, the Men's Skateboard Vert competition. The rider of the hour? No other than Team USA's Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, after clinching silver at X Games Chiba 2023 and sending a shock to the system by winning his first X Games gold in Skateboard Vert in Ventura this summer. Expect heavy competition from Moto Shibata from Osaka, Japan, who took silver at X Games Ventura 2024, and French vert destroyer Edouard Damestoy. For a wildcard, don't rule out Elliot Sloan, who has seven X Games gold medals but no Skateboard Vert medal. At least not yet.

The skate action continues in the Women's Skateboard Street final with all eyes on Liz Akama from Miyagi, Japan. At only 15 years of age, Akama already owns three silver and two bronze X Games medals, as well as silver from the Paris Games this summer. Is it Akama's time to claim the gold medal in front of a hometown crowd? Don't miss history in the making!

Speaking of history, the Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick event sets the stage for never-been-done tricks and a potential record: Team USA's Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, already owns the most X Games medals in skateboarding and is also tied with Garrett Reynolds and Shaun White for the most gold medals in X Games history at 15 gold. Now Huston has the chance to edge ahead after clinching double gold at X Games Ventura (Skate Street & Skate Street Best Trick). He will face heat from Filipe Mota, Brazilian prodigy and Skate Best Trick silver medal winner from Ventura 2024, as well as seven-time X Games medalist Kelvin Hoefler from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Prepare for an epic showdown!

Monster Energy heads into the BMX Park final with an all-star squad of certified champions. Leading the charge, Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, claimed gold in the discipline at X Games Chiba 2023. Then again, Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, recently took silver at Ventura 2024 and has been on a podium tear lately. Let's not forget the medal-winning powers of 2023 gold medalist Jose Torres from Cordoba, Argentina, and Justin Dowell, who took silver in BMX Park in his debut at X Games Chiba 2022. And could this be the year for Bryce Tryon, Brady Baker, and Jeremy Malott to claim their first BMX Park medals? Make sure to tune in!

Ending the first day of X Games Japan on a high note, the Moto X Best Trick event revolves around one rider: Sixteen-time X Games medalist Jackson Strong from Lockhart, Australia, earned gold in the discipline at X Games Chiba 2023 and Ventura 2024. Will he expand his record-setting gold collection with another victory? Not if previous year's silver medalist and fellow Australian Harry Bink has a word! The stage is set for a classic final when five-time X Games medalist and Japanese style icon Taka Higashino drops into the session. Plus, anything can happen when two Best Whip specialists, Julien Vanstippen from Ophain, Belgium, and Japan's Genki Watanabe, go hunting for their first Best Trick medals. An explosive mixture!

The final day of X Games Chiba 2024 will start with an absolute beast of an event: The BMX Street final promises a replay of the Monster Energy team's podium sweep in the contest at X Games Ventura 2024. Sparks will fly when gold medal winner Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, faces off against silver medalist Jordan Godwin from Cardiff, Wales. Also gunning for the podium, 2023 X Games Chiba gold medalist Boyd Hilder from Australia and German tech specialist Felix Prangenberg certainly have what it takes to go all the way up!

Another heated battle will unfold in the Men's Skateboard Park final with a score to settle: Team USA's Tom Schaar already owns twelve X Games medals, including two gold, but has never won a Skateboard Park event. He will face two bona fide gold medal winners when Arizona's Liam Pace and Australia's Kieran Woolley drop into the mix to chase their second X Games wins in the discipline. Shaking things up as a rookie, Monster Army rider Phoenix Sinnerton from California will make his X Games debut in Japan. Talk about high stakes.

The bar is also set high in the Skateboard Vert Best Trick event, where French team rider Edouard Damestoy recently took the bronze medal at X Games Ventura 2024. Also joining the progression session, Japanese style innovator Moto Shibata already took silver in the event at X Games Chiba last year, while Tom Schaar has never claimed a medal in Vert Best Trick. Another historic first at X Games Japan? Don't miss it!

Also not to be missed, the Women's Skateboard Park final could mark the spectacular ending of a truly spectacular year for 14-year-old Monster Army rider Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia: Double gold at X Games Ventura in Park and Vert as well as the gold medal at the Paris Games are just a few accolades earned in 2024, but Trew has room for more! She will be facing heat from young upstart Ruby Lilley, who swept up the silver medal at X Games Chiba 2023. Plus, California style icon Lizzie Armanto owns gold, silver, and bronze in the discipline, while Mami Tezuka from Hikone, Japan, is looking to expand on her two medals in Skateboard Park. Another highlight in the making!

When it comes to highlights, BMX Park Best Trick will raise the roof at Makuhari Messe stadium in a session featuring the sport's premium innovators: Setting the pace, Kevin Peraza wants to follow up his Best Trick win from X Games Ventura 2024, while Mike Varga wants to improve on his silver from the event. Also bringing a deep bag of tricks, Daniel Sandoval claimed silver at Chiba 2023 and bronze at Ventura 2024. Adding fuel to the flames, the winner of Best Dirt Best Trick Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, has some moves in store for the Japanese fans. Also, keep in mind that Jeremy Malott holds two medals in the discipline, while Justin Dowell has finished inches off the podium before. The bar will be raised!

Closing out X Games Chiba 2024 with a bang, the Men's Skateboard Street final will feature the world's most innovative street skaters. Heading into the event, Nyjah Huston holds 23 medals and a record-setting 15 gold medals from X Games, as well as bronze from the Paris 2024 Games. Now Huston has a chance to conclude a milestone year with a statement win! Kicking competition into high gear will be the 2023 silver medalist from X Games Chiba, Kelvin Hoefler from Brazil, as well as Japanese prodigy Daiki Ikeda, who earned a surprise silver medal in his rookie X Games appearance at Chiba 2022. Let's also remember that Filipe Mota owns silver in Skateboard Street Best Trick and has what it takes to put a podium run together. And for a rookie wildcard, Japanese Monster Army rider Toa Sasaki already earned top spots in global World Skate events and rides for Huston's board company, Disorder. Get ready for a worthy finale of an epic third X Games in Japan!

Make sure to watch the action at X Games Chiba 2024 when the Monster Energy team steps up, ready to Unleash the Beast!

