Monster Energy's Amaury Pierron Takes First Place at the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Val Di Sole, Italy

Back on top with a run for the ages! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Amaury Pierron on taking first place in the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy. In the Elite Men's division final, the 28-year-old from Brioude, France, clinched the victory five seconds ahead of the next competitor despite rainfall.

Also rising to the podium, 27-year-old Marine Cabirou from Millau, France, took second place in the Elite Women's division final.

The Junior Women's division final saw 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, land in third place.

From June 14-16, the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup brought the best international mountain bike racers to Val di Sole in Trentino, Italy. Surrounded by the Italian Alps mountains, the infamous Black Snake track is a rider favorite for its fast flow at a length of 1.3 miles and enthusiastic crowds.

The live crowd at Val Di Sole was in for a legendary racing performance in the Elite Men's division final. Despite the onset of fresh rain, 28-year-old team rider Amaury Pierron from Brioude, France, ended up taking the win in dominant fashion.

The rain started with 10 riders left to drop into the course, creating slippery conditions and casting doubt over their prospects of claiming a victory. After qualifying in first place, Pierron dropped in as the rider of the final, charging the course with top speed and in full control.

At the first check, Pierron was already one second ahead of the first-place racer Norton. At the second split, the 'Flying Frenchman' was up 2.7 seconds and added another second in the third segment. When he crossed the finish line, Pierron soared 4.9 seconds ahead and took the win with a finish time of 3:39.004.

"It's been a really tough weekend. I've never seen a track destroyed like that," said Pierron. The holes were massive! It was super hard to get into any clean lines and manage speed. The conditions were flipping between drying and really wet. My goal was to do the first woods section clean and keep up momentum from there. I'm really happy about my run. I rode it clean, and I'm so stoked to be back! I did not expect to take the win after seeing the times, but I cannot be happier!"

The win represents a special milestone for Pierron, returning to the Black Snake course only one year after suffering fractured vertebrae in his back. The victory propels the French rider to fourth place in the overall 2024 UCI World Cup season rankings with 841 points.

"It's insane. This week marks the one year since surgery on my broken neck. I've been through so much this year. It was really bad, but I never gave up and kept dreaming," said Monster Energy's Pierron after winning the 2024 World Cup in Val di Sole.

Speaking on the challenging track in Italy, Pierron said: "To win a World Cup on the toughest track is insane. This track was super technical. It was not much full gas, flat-out. It was more of a smart race with good lines. It was really hard mentally and physically. I couldn't be more stoked!"

In fourth place, Australian team rider Troy Brosnan joined Pierron on the podium. In the final, the 30-year-old from Adelaide, South Australia, finished the course in 3:45.635. The podium finish advances Brosnan to third place in the overall 2024 season rankings with 873 points.

"That was something else! The morning fog and greasy roots had me crash out in practice, but I held it together for the final. I felt like I pushed as hard as I could," said Brosnan. "You never know what you'll get in the Valley of the Sun with the weather, but I really like the track to be wet and gnarly. It took it back to a really technical track like the old days!"

In the Elite Women's division final, Marine Cabirou dropped in after a fourth-place finish in Leogang the previous weekend. Battling fog at the top of the course, Cabirou constantly improved her time from split to split and finished the race in a close second place, only 0.3 seconds behind the winner with a finish time of 4:31.791. Marine now commands third place in overall season standings with 937 points.

"The track was basically ruined from the top to bottom after the weather rolled in. We had so much rain all week, and the conditions kept getting worse, so it was super hard to push," said Cabirou. "The bottom section was my best split time, so I'm happy with that, considering how greasy it was! I did my best and finished the day in second - very stoked on that! It's a whole other game here in the wet."

In the highly competitive Junior Women's division final, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, dropped in as a favorite after winning the race at Saalfelden Leogang the previous weekend. After emerging from qualifiers in third place, the reigning UCI World Champion finished the course in the finals in 04:46.707 for a third-place finish.

Next up, make sure to catch the action when the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup descends upon Haute-Savoie, France, from June 25 to July 7.

