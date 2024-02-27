Monster Energy's Anthony Jeanjean Takes First Place at UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Cup Event in Enoshima, Japan

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Anthony Jeanjean on taking first place in BMX Freestyle Park at Enoshima Wave Fest in Japan.

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing the stoke to Japan! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Anthony Jeanjean on taking first place in BMX Freestyle Park at Enoshima Wave Fest in Japan. In the season opener of the 2024 UCI BMX World Cup, the 25-year-old Olympic athlete from Béziers, France, soared above the competition in the Elite Men's division.

In the Elite Women's Park division of the BMX Freestyle Park event, 27-year-old Maca Perez Grasset from Santiago, Chile, brought home the trophy for second place.

From February 22-25, the Enoshima Wave Fest kicked off the 2024 UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup with an international field of riders competing in Park and Flatland disciplines. The new Wave Fest event combines BMX, live music, and food experiences in a festival atmosphere.

In the BMX Park Final, Monster Energy's Anthony Jeanjean dropped in as a podium favorite after previously taking third place in the UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup in Bazhong, China, in October 2023.

In the final in Japan, Jeanjean sealed his victory on the second run. Stringing together a backflip double tailwhip, 720 barspin over the centerpiece, huge quarterpipe air, 540 flair on the quarterpipe, huge 360 transfer over the platform, tailwhip pocket air, triple tailwhip 360 the center, flair downside tailwhip the quarterpipe, 720 the center, and barspin transfer the quarterpipe channel earned Jeanjean the trophy for first place.

Jeanjean first discovered BMX in his hometown, Montpellier, when he was 10. Today, the three-time BMX European Champion has won the French national BMX Championships four times. Jeanjean represented France in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier at Enoshima Wave Fest, Chilean team rider and Olympic athlete Maca Perez Grasset battled elite international riders in the Women's BMX Park Final. When all was said and done, "Maca" rose all the way to a podium spot with a flawless run for second place.

In 2019, Perez Grasset became the Chilean woman to win a UCI World Cup medal in BMX by taking silver at the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Chengdu. She represented Chile at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Next, the 2024 UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup will continue from May 8-12 at FISE Montpellier 2024 in France. Make sure to tune in for the 27th edition of the largest urban sports festival in the world.

