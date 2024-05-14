Monster Energy's Anthony Jeanjean Takes First Place in BMX Park at FISE World Montpellier 2024

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Anthony Jeanjean on taking first place in BMX Freestyle Park at the FISE World Montpellier action sports festival in France.

MONTPELLIER, France, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeanjean gets the victory! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Anthony Jeanjean on taking first place in BMX Freestyle Park at the FISE World Montpellier action sports festival in France. In the iconic event, the 25-year-old Olympic athlete from Béziers, France, took the win in front of a high-energy crowd.

In BMX Street, Monster Energy's Jordan Godwin from Newport, United Kingdom, took first place. Rounding out a great weekend for Monster Energy, 25-year-old German team rider Felix Prangenberg from Cologne claimed third place in BMX Street with a technical run.

In the BMX Best Trick competition, 29-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, soared above the competition to claim first place with a face-melting trick.

From May 8-12, FISE World Montpellier attracted some of the world's premier action sports athletes to the banks of the Lez River for competitions in BMX, scooter, parkour, roller skate, and skateboard disciplines.

In the BMX Park Final, Monster Energy's Anthony Jeanjean dropped in as a favorite after a series of high-profile wins, including first place at the Converse ULT.X event in South Africa in March. But he also came to Montpellier with a score to settle after the victory eluded him when he finished in close second place last year.

Adding to the challenge, the BMX Park course challenged riders with extreme ramps and obstacles on a massive scale. When it all came down to the finals, Jeanjean rose to the occasion by charging the course with his signature blend of technical finesse and explosive aerial rotations.

In his highest-scoring run, the Olympic athlete raised the bar with a 360 downside double whip over the spine, 720 barspin on the step-down, barspin over the hip, Superman seat grab Indy over the channel gap, 360 over the centerpiece, air on the vert extension, backflip triple tailwhip over the box, flair downie on the quarterpipe, double backflip over the box, double tailwhip the quarterpipe, double tailwhip, barspin the gap, and alley-oop 540 flair into the quarterpipe for 92.50 points and first place.

Known as one of the most competitive riders on the circuit, Jeanjean has been riding BMX freestyle since age 10. He is a three-time BMX European Champion and has won the French national BMX Championships four times. Jeanjean represented France in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Look for Jeanjean this coming weekend as a top contender in the OQS competition in Shanghai!

Also putting on a solid performance in Montpellier this weekend, 23-year-old Bryce Tryon from Lodi, California, took fifth place in the BMX Park final. Tryon stoked the crowd with moves including 360 lookback over the box, double backflip the box, 540 flair the quarterpipe gap, 360 no-hander the hip, 360 tailwhip the spine, and 360 backflip the box for 85.87 points.

The top performances continued during the highly competitive BMX Street contest. In a final session featuring twelve of the world's top BMX street stylists, 28-year-old Jordan Godwin landed in first place. In his best runs, he put together technical tricks, including a high-speed gap to nosegrind the box rail, a crank arm 180 out, 540 over the hip, 180 crook 180, nollie over Smith, and a hanger to Smith grind for 89.74 points and the win.

Rounding out a successful weekend for team Monster Energy, Felix Prangenberg barged into third place with a technically perfect run. Known for his precise technical moves and combos riding backward, Prangenberg hit the street course with a 540 over the rail, Cab tailwhip the hip, and a huge flair on the quarterpipe for 86.83 points and a spot on the podium.

Keeping the wins coming in Montpellier, the innovative BMX Best Trick session concluded with 29-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, taking the top spot. During the jam format contest, 'R-Willy' stoked the crowd by sending a frontflip no hander off the main obstacle all the way out of the park for first place. Also dropping hammers in the session, Monster Energy's Tryon took fifth place with a double backflip over the big box.

For more on Anthony Jeanjean, Ryan Williams, Jordan Godwin, Felix Prangenberg, Bryce Tryon, and the Monster Energy BMX team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com.

