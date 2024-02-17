Monster Energy's Brendan Mackay Takes Second Place in Men's Freeski Halfpipe at the 2024 Calgary Snow Rodeo

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Brendan Mackay on claiming second place in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe at the 2024 Calgary Snow Rodeo competition in Canada.

CALGARY, Canada, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The halfpipe World Cup season is a wrap! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Brendan Mackay on claiming second place in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe at the 2024 Calgary Snow Rodeo competition in Canada. In the final FIS World Cup event of the 2023/24 season, the 26-year-old from Calgary rose to the podium in front of a hometown crowd.

From February 15-17, the Snow Rodeo FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup attracted hundreds of the world's best riders to Winsport Canada Olympic Park. In the final 2023/24 season World Cup event sanctioned by the International Ski Federation (FIS), the elite of the sport came looking for a final chance to claim the coveted Crystal Globe trophies.

Monster Energy's Mackay dropped into the Men's Freeski Halfpipe final as the reigning FIS World Champion in the discipline. Starting his night on a high note, he put down a perfect routine on Run 1, including his signature switch left alley-oop double 900, as well as back-to-back left double 1260 mute to right double 1260 mute for 94.25 points and an early lead. Ultimately, Mackay found himself bumped from the top spot by American Alex Ferreira and took home the silver medal.

This weekend's silver medal marks the fifth career podium for Mackay, who missed the first half of the season due to university obligations. The Canadian is the reigning Men's Freeski Halfpipe World Champion after winning the freestyle skiing world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, in 2023.

