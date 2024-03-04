Monster Energy's Cocona Hiraki Takes Second Place in Women's Skateboard Park at World Skateboarding Tour Dubai Park 2024

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Cocona Hiraki on taking second place in Women's Skateboard Park in the World Skateboarding Tour Dubai Park 2024 event.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 15-Year-Old from Hokkaido, Japan, Earns Crucial Ranking Points in Olympic Qualifier for Paris 2024, Finishes Phase 1 of Qualifying Events in the Top Spot in World Skate Rankings.

Strong on the road to Paris 2024! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Cocona Hiraki on taking second place in Women's Skateboard Park in the World Skateboarding Tour Dubai Park 2024 event. In the Olympic qualifier event sanctioned by World Skate, the official governing body for skateboarding in the Olympics, the 15-year-old from Hokkaido, Japan, claimed a podium spot and now ranks first in qualifier rankings for Paris 2024.

Just recently, Hiraki graduated from top amateur on the Monster Army support program to full-fledged Monster Energy squad member. This contest marked her first outing as a Monster Energy team rider.

From February 25 to March 10, World Skateboarding Tour Dubai Park & Street 2024 is bringing the world's top skateboarders to Dubai Harbor. The Park discipline finals were contested on March 3, while Street winners will be decided on March 10.

Sanctioned by World Skate, this marked the last qualification event in Phase 1 for both Park and Street towards Paris 2024. Next, qualified riders will advance into the Olympic Qualifying Series (OQS), featuring two contests to decide the roster for this summer's Olympic Games.

The stakes were high in Dubai as riders looked to qualify for the Paris 2024 Games. After a heated semi-final, eight riders advanced into the Women's Skateboard Park final.

Heading into the final, Monster Energy's Hiraki dropped in as a podium favorite and the reigning World Champion in the Women's Skateboard Park discipline. Unfazed by the competition, Hiraki put down her highest-scoring run on the first attempt: backside crailslide the round extension, backside lipslide the deep end corner, backside ollie the hip, frontside Smith grind the deep end, frontside nosebonk tailgrab into the bank, Indy nosebone over the volcano, frontside stalefish disaster the deep end, backside 50-50, and backside feeble grind the rainbow rail earned Hiraki 91.60 points and second place.

In overall World Skate rankings for the Women's Skateboard Park discipline, Hiraki now commands first place after four Olympic qualifier events with 248,000 points.

Raised in the Monster Army amateur athlete support program, Hiraki is the current WST Park World Champion. She leveled up to full-fledged Monster Energy sponsorship in early 2024. In 2020, she entered the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and claimed the silver medal in the Women's Skateboard Park discipline. She earned the gold medal in Women's Skate Park at X Games Chiba 2023.

